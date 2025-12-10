TransGlobal Assets, Inc. (OTC: TMSH) Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Majority Control of M Love Vintage Holdings, Inc., a High-Growth Denim & Heritage Apparel Brand

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransGlobal Assets, Inc. (OTC: TMSH), a Wyoming corporation focused on innovation at the intersection of AI, emotional intelligence, and fintech, is pleased to announce that it has executed a Letter of Intent (“LOI”) to acquire majority control of M Love Vintage Holdings, Inc. (“M Love”), an upscale boutique brand specializing in rare American workwear and curated vintage apparel.





Under the LOI, TMSH intends to acquire all issued and outstanding shares of M Love from Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. (OTC: GREH). Upon closing, M Love will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of TMSH.

A Strategic Acquisition Aligned With Next-Generation Consumer & Technology Trends

The LOI highlights TMSH’s long-term strategy of merging high-value, culturally relevant consumer brands with technology-driven platforms. TMSH is positioning itself as a leader in the convergence of:

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Emotional Intelligence (EI)

FinTech innovation



M Love Vintage offers a unique intersection of heritage retail and modern consumer behavior, making it a strong complementary addition to the TMSH portfolio.

About M Love Vintage Holdings, Inc.

M Love Vintage is a boutique retailer specializing in premium vintage denim and American workwear, featuring brands such as:

Levi’s

Wrangler

Lee

Hercules

Big Yank

Boss of the Road

The brand caters to upscale customers who value scarcity, authenticity, craftsmanship, and personalization.

M Love differentiates itself through:

Curated high-value vintage garments

In-store tailoring and custom fits

A boutique retail experience

Expansion plans for a proprietary branded apparel line

Subleasing to complementary services (e.g., tailor, tattoo artist)



Why This Acquisition Matters for TMSH?

The LOI lists several compelling market and strategic advantages:

Strong Industry Tailwinds

Consumers increasingly seek limited-supply, high-story-value goods as an alternative to mass-produced fashion. Vintage denim, like rare collectibles, continues to appreciate due to scarcity.

Synergies With TMSH Technology Strategy

Integrating M Love gives TMSH the opportunity to apply:

AI-powered inventory intelligence

Personalized fit and style recommendations

Enhanced digital engagement tools

Emotional-intelligence-based consumer insights

Portfolio Expansion With Immediate Brand Recognition

M Love brings physical retail presence and a highly engaged niche audience—creating new pathways for TMSH’s tech-driven growth plans.

Proposed Transaction Terms

According to the LOI TMSH will acquire all of M Love through an issuance of Preferred Shares of TMSH.

Terms such as class, conversion ratio, and voting rights will be finalized in the Definitive Agreement.

Upon closing, Christopher A. Villareale, current Vice President of M Love, will become President and Secretary of TMSH and lead brand integration and expansion efforts.

Conditions to Closing

The transaction remains subject to:

Satisfactory due diligence

Approval by both companies’ Boards

Execution of the Definitive Agreement

Compliance with Wyoming Business Corporation Act, federal securities laws, and applicable OTC Markets requirements

The LOI is non-binding, except for Confidentiality and Governing Law provisions.

Management Commentary

TMSH management issued the following statement:

“This transaction represents a powerful step forward in building a portfolio that blends culture, technology, and high-growth sectors. M Love Vintage offers an authentic, in-demand consumer brand with strong demographic alignment. We believe this acquisition positions TMSH for new verticals in apparel, lifestyle branding, and AI-driven consumer personalization.”

About TransGlobal Assets Inc. (OTC: TMSH)

TransGlobal Assets Inc. is a publicly traded, innovation-driven company dedicated to building technology platforms that solve real-world problems with a human-first approach. By harnessing artificial intelligence, behavioral science, and ethical design, the company is committed to delivering solutions that improve financial wellness, emotional connection, and everyday life experiences.

Learn more at: msgholdings.ai

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including those regarding TransGlobal Assets Inc.'s business strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues, projected costs, prospects, and plans, and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "would," "continue," or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: changes in market conditions, the Company's ability to successfully develop and commercialize the Incued platform or other technologies, its ability to generate revenue or secure strategic partnerships, regulatory changes, competition, and general economic, market, or business conditions.

TransGlobal Assets Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

