Technomed Medical Unveils New Double and Triple Hooked Neuromonitoring Probes to Aid in Nerve Preservation

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surgeons performing complex procedures now have an advanced intraoperative neuromonitoring option designed to aid in nerve preservation. Technomed Medical Accessories have introduced a new line of Neurosign double and triple stimulating hooked probes with a range of tip ends engineered to deliver efficient, precise nerve stimulation and meet evolving surgical needs.

"This launch reinforces our mission to empower surgical teams with tools that elevate patient safety and redefine what is possible in nerve monitoring,” said Ronnie Stolec-Campo, CEO, Welcony. “Innovation begins with understanding the challenges surgeons face every day. Our new Neurosign Hooked Probes are the result of that commitment, combining thoughtful design, functional versatility, and clinical reliability.”

Neuromonitoring is used in spine, neuro, ENT and orthopedic surgeries to protect critical neural pathways. Patients typically have conditions such as degenerative spine disease, scoliosis, brain tumors, vascular abnormalities, thyroid cancer, or nerve injuries. Neuromonitoring helps surgeons prevent neurological injury and preserve function during high-risk operations.

Neurosign’s new intraoperative neuromonitoring probes are designed with surgeon-requested updates to improve precision, control and efficiency in the operating room. The cost-effective hooked probes are available as 90 °, 100 ° and 180 ° hook options with double and triple hook configurations for flexible nerve mapping and greater reach and maneuverability. Color-coded shafts and lead wires allow for quick, intuitive setup. Each probe is individually sterile and compatible with multi-channel nerve monitoring devices.

With an extensive portfolio range spanning over 30 years, Neurosign is one of the leading interoperative nerve monitoring (IONM) accessory brands used worldwide by surgeons for patient nerve preservation and identification. Products include Stimulating Probes, Stimulating Instruments, Subdermal Needle Electrodes and Laryngeal Electrodes.

To learn more about Neurosign Stimulating Hooked Probes, visit www.technomedmedical.com.

About Welcony

Globally, Welcony technologies have supported thousands of research labs, clinics, hospitals and universities that focus on mental health, brain disorders, cognitive neuroscience and neuromonitoring. Key brands include Magstim Magnetic Stimulation, MagstimEGI high-density EEG, Technomed Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurosign® Interoperative Nerve Monitoring. Welcony is backed by Telegraph Hill Partners, a San Francisco based private equity company.

