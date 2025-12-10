Wiener App Launches on iOS Bringing Real-Time “Signals, Not Noise” to Solana Traders

Warsaw, Poland, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wiener , a new mobile analytics platform for the Solana ecosystem, has launched globally on the Apple App Store. The app converts Solana’s continuous on-chain activity stream into a curated set of actionable signals designed for everyday market participants.





Solana’s low fees and high throughput have made it one of the busiest networks in the digital-asset sector. The same speed, however, generates an overwhelming volume of data.

Wiener aims to make that information more accessible by filtering and ranking on-chain events in real time. This strategy presents only the developments most likely to influence market attention.

“Most retail traders do not need more dashboards. They need clarity,” said Tetiana Kvashuk, creator of the Wiener app. “The goal is to surface meaningful events the moment they occur, without requiring users to sit inside terminals all day.”

A Push-First Approach to Market Intelligence

Wiener operates on a notification-driven model. Subscribers receive alerts on emerging tokens, unusual on-chain behaviour, wallet activity, and momentum changes across the Solana landscape. These signals come in real time. This means users can see how the market is moving without having to constantly check social media or analytics sites.

Token profiles in the app give users quick looks at liquidity, ownership concentration, recent activity, and basic safety indicators. The layout is simple on purpose so that it is easy to read instead of having complicated charts.

Advanced users can access modules such as Fresh Wallets, Good Traders, Bots, Whale Map, KOLs, and X Stats. These tools highlight newly active addresses, historically effective trading patterns, automated trading behaviour, large-holder movements, and social-driven shifts.

Built for Simplicity, Independent by Design

Although Wiener ingests large amounts of blockchain data, its interface is structured around a small set of metrics. This system is designed to allow for quick data interpretation, rather than overwhelming users. All buying and selling happens outside of the app on platforms that the user chooses.

Wiener's published privacy policy says that it is not an exchange, wallet, or custodial service. To clarify: Wiener does not store or move crypto assets. This separation lets the project focus only on analytics and notification services.

About Wiener

Wiener is a mobile analytics app focused on real-time alerts and simplified on-chain insights for the Solana blockchain.

The combination of continuous monitoring with structured filtering is at the core of this initiative. In fact, the app aims to help retail participants understand fast-moving markets without relying on complex trading tools. Wiener does not custody assets or execute trades and is not affiliated with the Solana Foundation.

Wiener is free to download but requires a subscription to access any functionality. Plans - Basic Weekly, Premium, and Pro - are available through Apple’s in-app purchase system. Pricing varies by region; in the United States, subscriptions currently range from $3.99 per week to $17.99 per month depending on alert volume and feature access. Subscriptions renew automatically and can be managed through the user’s Apple ID settings.

The Wiener app is now available for iPhone devices running iOS 13 or later. Anyone can find it under the name “Wiener” in the Finance category of the App Store. Further information is available on the project’s official website and on the social media pages listed below.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.