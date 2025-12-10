Growing Momentum Signals Opportunity as Explorers Shift Toward Production, Reveal Substantial Value

This article has been disseminated on behalf of LaFleur Minerals Inc. and may include a paid advertisement.

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiningNewsWire Editorial Coverage: The period when a mining company advances from pure exploration into the early stages of production is often one of the most advantageous entry points for investors. This transition, when a company moves from discovery to the potential for meaningful cash flow, frequently marks a powerful value rerating. Companies that successfully navigate this development stage typically reduce operational risk, demonstrate tangible production capability and lay the groundwork for recurring revenue. For many investors, participating at this inflection point provides exposure before the full upside associated with initial production growth is recognized. The opportunity has the potential to be even more compelling when a company operates in a world-class jurisdiction, controls its own infrastructure and trades below the estimated replacement value of its assets. This is the case for LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) (profile), which owns a fully permitted and modernized gold mill in Québec’s Abitibi region and is positioned further along the development curve than many peers. With broad land holdings, an advancing flagship deposit and a clear path toward production, LaFleur is well exposed to the explorer-to-producer transition that has historically delivered some of the strongest returns in the mining sector. The company is working alongside other companies focused on establishing leadership roles in the mining industry including Nicola Mining (TSX.V: NIM) (OTCQB: HUSIF), ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTC: ESAUF), SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) and Troilus Mining Corp. (TSX: TLG) (OTC: CHXMF)

Click here to view the custom infographic of the LaFleur Minerals editorial.

Development Model Supports Streamlined Path to Production

LaFleur’s strategy centers on a vertically integrated approach anchored by both its 100%-owned Beacon Gold Mill and its nearby Swanson Gold Project. By planning to supply its mill with mineralized material from its own deposit, the company minimizes dependence on third-party processors and establishes one of the region’s most cost-effective routes to production.

This structure differentiates LaFleur from many junior miners that must rely on toll-milling agreements or shared facilities, arrangements that often introduce delays and reduce margins. In contrast, LaFleur’s ownership of both the mining asset and the processing infrastructure provides a more direct avenue for monetizing ore, accelerating cash flow and enabling a self-reliant operational model.

At the center of this strategy is the Swanson Gold Project, an advanced exploration asset supported by more than 36,000 meters of historic drilling across 242 drill holes. This extensive work underpins the current resource estimate: 123.4 thousand ounces of gold in the Indicated category and 64.5 thousand ounces in the Inferred category. The scale of the existing dataset provides a strong platform for mine planning.

Situated in the world-renowned Abitibi Greenstone Belt, which has produced more than 200 million ounces of gold, Swanson benefits from a region known for hosting long-lived, commercially successful mining operations. The combination of geologic strength, large land position and room for new discoveries makes Swanson a key asset in LaFleur’s journey toward production.

Recent land consolidation increased Swanson’s footprint to more than 18,300 hectares, covering 445 claims and a mining lease. This expanded ownership enhances control over mineralized systems and gives the company access to new targets for drilling. The project lies approximately 60 kilometers from LaFleur’s Beacon Gold Mill, making future haulage direct and cost-effective.

Together, Swanson and Beacon form a distinctive pairing: a promising near-production deposit and a fully permitted, scalable processing facility under single ownership—an uncommon advantage for a junior gold company preparing to enter production.

Robust Drilling Program Aims to Grow Resources, Build Confidence

To continue advancing Swanson toward production and strengthen the data required for future engineering studies, LaFleur launched a 7,500-meter diamond drilling campaign this year across more than 50 regional prospects. These include targets at Swanson as well as nearby zones such as Bartec, Jolin and Marimac, each exhibiting favorable geology and encouraging early indications.

The program is designed to follow high-grade structures, test continuity and expand mineralization along strike. Early sampling from the Jolin area returned assays up to 11.7 g/t gold, demonstrating compelling potential for additional near-surface zones within the broader property position. Several drill holes are also intended to evaluate shallow mineralization that could support future open-pit scenarios. Confirming near-surface continuity is particularly valuable given the proximity to the Beacon Gold Mill, which enables rapid monetization of shallow material once production begins.

In parallel, LaFleur is also conducting a 10-hole twin-hole program at Swanson. This initiative aims to verify historic drilling, refine grade distribution models and generate fresh core for metallurgical and ore-sorting evaluations. The results will feed into an updated mineral resource estimate and support the company’s Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”), prepared by Environmental Resources Management (“ERM”). The PEA will evaluate geology, mine design, processing parameters and cost structures to frame the initial development scenario.

Together, these technical programs are enhancing the geological understanding of LaFleur’s district-scale holdings and moving the company toward its longer-term objective of defining a resource exceeding one million ounces of gold. As the work progresses, it reinforces Swanson’s potential as a scalable production asset supported by a recently upgraded mill.

Bulk Sample Permitting Supports Near-Term Production Readiness

To further validate Swanson’s development potential, LaFleur has begun permitting a 100,000-tonne bulk sample. The sample indicates an estimated average grade of 1.89 g/t gold, containing roughly 6,350 ounces, around 3% of the current mineral resource.

Bulk samples play a crucial role in transitioning to production by confirming geological interpretations, validating metallurgy and generating initial processing revenue. In LaFleur’s case, ownership of the Beacon Mill allows the company to process bulk sample material on-site, reducing costs and accelerating early cash flow.

The company is progressing closure and permitting requirements with Québec’s well-established regulatory system, which is recognized for its clarity and efficiency. Because the Beacon Mill is already fully permitted, LaFleur’s focus is primarily on mine-site conditions rather than large-scale infrastructure, reducing the overall time needed to begin extraction.

ERM’s Technical Mining Services Group is completing the PEA for Swanson, which will include mine design, resource modeling, metallurgical work, flow sheets and cost estimates. The study will also incorporate prevailing gold-price assumptions, which remain historically strong.

The bulk sample will provide critical operational insights, including dilution, mining conditions and mill throughput, which will guide both the PEA and future feasibility work. These milestones collectively support LaFleur’s advancing timeline toward near-term production.

Strategic Asset with Significant Replacement Value

One of LaFleur’s most significant assets is the Beacon Gold Mill, a fully permitted and recently upgraded processing facility in Val-d’Or’s established mining district. Acquired through Monarch Mining’s restructuring in 2024, the mill received approximately C$20 million in upgrades in 2022 and is capable of processing more than 750 tonnes per day.

The facility is supported by year-round road access, skilled labor, dependable power infrastructure and proximity to prospective deposits. Beyond serving LaFleur’s own production plans, Beacon could later generate toll-milling revenue from other explorers in the region.

An independent assessment by Montréal engineering group Bumigeme estimated the replacement value of the mill and tailings facility at C$71.5 million, with only C$4.1 million in required rehabilitation. The mill is free of royalties and backed by a C$2.4 million reclamation bond, emphasizing its strong condition and low restart cost. Relative to LaFleur’s current market valuation, Beacon represents an unusually valuable core asset.

Having a fully permitted mill in place significantly shortens the otherwise lengthy, multiyear process required to build new processing infrastructure. In regions like the Abitibi, where environmental standards are rigorous and permitting is comprehensive, access to an existing facility provides a substantial strategic edge. The Beacon Mill positions LaFleur ahead of local competitors that still face the challenges of designing, funding and securing approvals for new milling capacity. When combined with the resource strength at Swanson and the company’s broad land position, the Beacon facility creates a direct and achievable route to production, reinforcing LaFleur’s goal of becoming one of Québec’s emerging gold producers.

Restart Plan, Momentum and Catalysts

LaFleur has outlined a restart plan for the Beacon Mill requiring C$5–6 million to execute over a six-to-eight-month period. Production ramp-up is expected to begin early next year, with full capacity targeted by year-end. Planned expenditures include approximately C$3.8 million in equipment upgrades and C$1.8 million for tailings facility improvements, ensuring safe and efficient operation in line with Québec regulations.

The restart occurs amid heightened regional consolidation across Abitibi. Recent deals, including Fresnillo’s acquisition of Probe Gold, highlight growing interest in companies with both resources and infrastructure. Probe’s implied valuation of $70–$80 per ounce of gold in the ground provides a local benchmark. Against that backdrop, LaFleur’s combined Swanson resource and Beacon Mill appear undervalued.

To support the restart, the company engaged FMI Securities to initiate a Gold-Linked Convertible Note offering for up to C$7 million. This follows the completion of a C$2.88 million LIFE Offering and C$1.66 million flow-through financing, demonstrating strong investor commitment to LaFleur’s development plans.

With advancing permits, upcoming bulk sample work, continued drilling success and an approaching PEA, LaFleur is strategically positioned within one of Canada’s most productive gold regions. The company’s integrated model, infrastructure ownership and near-term production pathway align squarely with a stage of development long recognized for generating substantial investor upside.

Major Developments Reshaping Today’s Mining Landscape

The mining sector continues to show steady momentum as operators advance projects, secure key partnerships and report strong technical results across multiple jurisdictions. These developments underscore the ongoing expansion and resilience of the global mining ecosystem as companies work to meet rising demand for essential minerals.

Nicola Mining Inc. (TSX.V: NIM) (OTCQB: HUSIF) reported that Blue Lagoon Resources has started transporting high-grade gold and silver millfeed to BC-based Nicola’s mill. The company had previously announced that the two parties had entered into a long-term partnership and that Nicola, which is also a major Blue Lagoon shareholder, had committed to providing a non-dilutive $2.0 million line of credit to augment the latter’s balance sheet. Nicola Mining officials noted that they are pleased to see Blue Lagoon achieve this significant milestone as it morphs Dome Mountain Gold Mine from a project to a producing mine.

ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTC: ESAUF) has announced the completion of the main mill building at its fully permitted Montauban Gold-Silver Project in Quebec. This marks a key step on the company’s path toward production. With structural work finalized, ESGold is now advancing to equipment procurement and installation, moving the project into its commissioning phase. According to the company, the Montauban mill building structure, concrete flooring and interior divisions have been fully completed. The on-site gold room and laboratory are also complete, providing facilities for metallurgical testing and exploration analysis, while securely housing gold and silver doré prior to shipment to off takers and refineries.

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) is reporting the results of a Technical Report Summary for the Cripple Creek & Victor Gold Mine, located in Colorado. Highlights of the report include after-tax NPV of $824 million at consensus gold prices averaging $3,240 per ounce over the life of the mine, with after-tax NPVs increasing to approximately $1.5 million at a gold price of $4,000 per ounce; a 12-year mine life, 26 years of total production based on 2.8 million ounces of gold Mineral Reserves; an average annual production of 141,000 ounces of gold over the three-year period from 2026 to 2028; and Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources, exclusive of Mineral Reserves, totaling 4.8 million ounces of gold with an additional 2 million ounces of Inferred Mineral Resources, highlighting the potential for future growth.

Troilus Mining Corp. (TSX: TLG) (OTC: CHXMF), formerly Troilus Gold Corp., was awarded the Entrepreneur of the Year distinction by the Québec Mineral Exploration Association. The award was announced at the association’s annual Xplor 2025 convention and Recognition Gala. The award celebrates companies that have demonstrated exceptional progress, vision and leadership in advancing a Quebec mineral project. Troilus was recognized for the disciplined advancement of the Troilus copper-gold project, marking a transformational year defined by major milestones in engineering, permitting, and financing as the Company continues to move towards construction.

Across the industry, progress in project buildout, resource validation and strategic collaboration reflects a broader shift toward disciplined growth and long-term value creation. As mining organizations push forward with investments in infrastructure, exploration and operational excellence, they collectively demonstrate how innovative planning and strong execution continue to propel the sector.

For more information, visit LaFleur Minerals Profile.

Qualified Person Statement – All scientific and technical information contained in the LaFleur Minerals Market Awareness Profile (“MAP”) has been reviewed and approved by Louis Martin, P.Geo. (OGQ), Exploration Manager and Technical Advisor of the company and considered a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101.

