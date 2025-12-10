e-con Systems Launches NVIDIA Jetson powered AI Compute Box - Darsi Pro at CES 2026

FREEMONT, Calif. and CHENNAI, India, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- e-con Systems®, a global leader in embedded vision solutions, launches its first Edge AI Vision Box—Darsi Pro built on the NVIDIA® Jetson platform at CES 2026. The showcase will take place from January 6–9, 2026 at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), North Hall, Booth #9574, along with live demonstrations on Mobility, Robotics, and Intelligent Traffic Systems (ITS).

Darsi Pro delivers up to 100 TOPS of AI performance, and integrates powerful cloud-based device management, multi-sensor connectivity and rugged industrial reliability—offering a production-ready platform for next-generation autonomous systems. Darsi Pro GMSL variant supports connectivity up to 8 synchronized GMSL cameras and is compatible with NVIDIA® JetPack 6 and higher versions.

e-con Systems sets a new standard by becoming single trusted vendor for sourcing and integrating compute modules, carrier boards, cameras, and software frameworks. e-con brings a unified platform built to work seamlessly out of the box. Backed by deep expertise in embedded imaging—including GMSL2/FPD-Link/Ethernet cameras along with advanced ISP tuning e-con launches Darsi Pro, ensuring reliable and consistent performance for all intelligent vision-driven use cases.





Figure 1:Darsi Pro—NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX-powered Edge AI

Key Capabilities of Darsi

Darsi Pro brings a powerful set of features targeted for advanced autonomous workloads of the next generation Physical AI applications, featuring:

Extensive camera compatibility: Supports seamless integration with e-con Systems’ wide range of embedded cameras , offering flexibility to select the right imaging module for diverse vision applications.

Dual GbE with PoE, USB 3.2, HDMI, CAN, GPIO, IMU and wireless modules for deployment across diverse environments and mobility platforms. Cloud management: e-con’s CloVis Central™ , the powerful cloud-based device management platform enables secure OTA updates, remote configuration, device and health monitoring.

e-con’s , the powerful cloud-based device management platform enables secure OTA updates, remote configuration, device and health monitoring. Industrial-grade reliability: Built with a rugged enclosure for wide operating temperature range and field-ready durability for demanding indoor and outdoor environments.





e-con Systems is also developing additional Darsi variants, including a PoE based model and support for NVIDIA Jetson Thor.

“e-con Systems is entering a new phase—moving from a camera provider to a complete vision and compute platform partner. Darsi Pro, powered by NVIDIA Jetson, simplifies the entire edge AI deployment cycle by bringing edge AI compute, multi-sensor connectivity, and proven camera expertise together in one rugged solution. This gives developers a faster, more reliable path to production for Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR), Delivery Robots, Warehouse Systems, and Intelligent Transportation Systems and all from a single source. Catch us live at CES 2026 to see Darsi in action.” said Ashok Babu, President at e-con Systems.

Key Highlights at Our CES Booth

At CES 2026, e-con Systems will showcase real-world autonomous application demos like ALPR, Delivery Robot powered by Darsi and its advanced cameras. Visitors can also experience a multi-camera retail inventory robotics demonstration where our high resolution ultra-low-light camera is integrated into a customer’s robot to enable navigation, obstacle detection, and automated shelf analytics.

Book a meeting slot now to watch our exclusive demos and meet our vision experts.

Booth #9574, LVCC, North Hall

Availability

To evaluate the capabilities of Darsi, please contact us.

Customization and Integration Support

e-con Systems offers customization services and end-to-end integration support for the cameras and compute box, ensuring that unique application requirements can be easily met. For customization or integration support, please contact us at camerasolutions@e-consystems.com.

About e-con Systems

e-con Systems® develops complete embedded vision solutions—including OEM cameras and edge AI compute platforms. With 20+ years of experience and expertise in embedded vision, it focuses on delivering vision and camera solutions to industries such as Robotics, Mobility, Medical and Life Science, Agriculture, Intelligent Transport Systems, Sports Analytics and more. e-con Systems' wide portfolio of products includes MIPI camera modules, GMSL cameras, USB 3.2 cameras, Depth cameras, GigE cameras, HDR cameras, low light cameras, and more. Our cameras are currently embedded in over 350+ customer products, and we have shipped over 2 million cameras to the United States, Europe, Japan, South Korea, and many other countries.

