IODeFi Unveils Breakthrough Passive-Income App for BTC & ETH Holders — New Automated Yield Engine Officially Launched Today

Stanmore, England, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IODeFi introduces its newly upgraded Automated Yield App, enabling BTC and ETH holders to earn daily payouts through a fully automated, hardware-free reward engine.



Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) remain the world’s most trusted digital assets—but millions of holders struggle with the same issue: how to earn reliable daily returns without trading or selling their crypto.





Today, IODeFi has officially launched its next-generation Automated Yield App, introducing a simple, hands-free way for users to convert BTC and ETH into daily payouts using the company’s newly upgraded on-chain reward engine.

A Fully Upgraded App: Automated Earnings at Your Fingertips

Traditional earning methods often require technical knowledge, high costs, or complex setup.

IODeFi removes all barriers with a newly overhauled mobile experience:

One-tap activation: No hardware. No setup. No technical skills required.





No hardware. No setup. No technical skills required. Real-time tracking: Instantly monitor rewards, performance, and your balance.





Instantly monitor rewards, performance, and your balance. Daily automated settlements: Earnings are credited transparently and can be withdrawn anytime.





Earnings are credited transparently and can be withdrawn anytime. BTC & ETH support: Grow two of the strongest digital assets without selling them.





This upgrade marks IODeFi’s largest product release of the year.

Flexible BTC & ETH Earning Options

BTC (Bitcoin): Recognized globally as the most secure store of value in digital finance.





Recognized globally as the most secure store of value in digital finance. ETH (Ethereum): The foundation layer for DeFi and Web3 applications.





The new IODeFi engine allows users to allocate BTC and ETH into automated reward plans designed to generate stable daily payouts—while maintaining full ownership of their assets.

Security, Transparency & Zero Complexity

IODeFi emphasizes security and trust across all user operations:

No equipment or technical maintenance required





Enterprise-grade security layers including hot/cold wallet protection and encrypted infrastructure





including hot/cold wallet protection and encrypted infrastructure Transparent reward tracking —every payout is visible and verifiable





—every payout is visible and verifiable Flexible plan durations suitable for short-term and long-term users

How to Get Started (Takes Less Than 1 Minute)

Step 1: Download and register on the IODeFi App (iOS & Android)

→ New users receive a $15 welcome reward

Step 2: Deposit BTC or ETH into your IODeFi wallet

Step 3: Select any reward plan and activate

→ The system automatically distributes daily payouts, which can be withdrawn or reinvested anytime.





Conclusion: A New Era of Effortless Crypto Income Begins

Today’s launch of IODeFi’s upgraded Automated Yield App represents a major milestone for the company—bringing hands-free daily payouts to everyday crypto holders worldwide.

Whether you’re a long-term BTC/ETH investor or someone exploring new passive-income opportunities, IODeFi now enables your digital assets to generate consistent, automated value—without selling them.

Start earning daily crypto rewards today with IODeFi.

Official Website

iodefi.com

Contact Email

info@iodefi.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended that you conduct due diligence, including consulting a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrencies and securities.