Virginia Beach Teams with eleven-x to Deploy Data-Driven eXactpark Smart Parking Initiative

WATERLOO, Ontario, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eleven-x®, a leader in smart parking and curbside management solutions, today announced a smart parking initiative with the City of Virginia Beach, VA which is designed to improve the parking experience for drivers while helping parking managers understand how their parking is being used. With the recent launch of the eXactpark™ solution , the city has begun collecting data from more than 1,000 parking spaces located within their new Oceanfront parking garage. The goal of the project is to better understand parking behavior to improve the overall parking experience for the city’s 450,000 residents and over fourteen million annual visitors.

The initiative is focused on serving drivers in a busy area located between the city’s ocean front Boardwalk and the Virginia Beach Convention Center which includes restaurants, retail businesses and accommodations for residents and visitors. Real-time data collected through the eXactpark solution will enable the implementation of digital displays and the eXactnav™ app ( iOS , Android ), to help drivers quickly locate available spaces in the garage, saving time and reducing the search for available parking.

The City of Virginia Beach expects the project to deliver multiple benefits, including:

Improved Traffic Flow : Reduces congestion caused by drivers searching for parking, particularly during peak summer tourist months.

: Reduces congestion caused by drivers searching for parking, particularly during peak summer tourist months. Enhanced Visitor Experience : Helps visitors find spaces quickly, improving their experience and encouraging repeat visits.

: Helps visitors find spaces quickly, improving their experience and encouraging repeat visits. Economic Benefits : Optimizes existing parking infrastructure, boosting revenue, and supporting local businesses by providing convenient customer access.

: Optimizes existing parking infrastructure, boosting revenue, and supporting local businesses by providing convenient customer access. Environmental Impact : Lowers emissions from idling vehicles and supports the city’s sustainability goals.

: Lowers emissions from idling vehicles and supports the city’s sustainability goals. Data-Driven Decisions : Provides accurate, true occupancy data to generate actionable insights for planning, infrastructure investments, and resource allocation.

: Provides accurate, true occupancy data to generate actionable insights for planning, infrastructure investments, and resource allocation. Support for Smart City Initiatives: Demonstrates the city’s commitment to leveraging innovative solutions that enhance residents’ quality of life.

City officials are already seeing the value of the solution. “The data we’ve begun collecting through eXactpark is revealing important trends in how and when spaces within the garage are being used,” said Casi Hansford, Parking Operations Supervisor at the City of Virginia Beach. “The benefits of this solution are already helping us in many ways including reducing congestion due to searching and providing valuable analytics and insights which will help in terms of planning for future infrastructure, all while improving the day-to-day experience for residents and visitors.”

“Virginia Beach is one of the most vibrant coastal cities in the U.S., and we’re proud to help deliver a modern parking experience that reduces congestion, supports local businesses, and advances their smart city goals,” said Dan Mathers, CEO, eleven-x. “With eXactpark, the city is setting a benchmark for how parking technology and data-driven solutions can create meaningful improvements for residents, visitors, and the community as a whole.”

The city was able to streamline procurement of eXactpark™ through Sourcewell , which empowers public agencies with cooperative contracts, expertise, and resources to meet evolving community needs.

As the second eXactpark deployment of its kind in the state, building on the pioneering program in Arlington County , the project highlights the state’s continued leadership in adopting innovative mobility solutions that enhance quality of life and support long-term growth.

About eleven-x Inc.®

eleven-x is a leader in smart parking and curbside management solutions, helping organizations improve the efficiency, safety, and accessibility of their parking operations. The company’s award-winning eXactpark™ solution delivers real-time, 24/7 stall occupancy data, enabling cities, airports, campuses, and parking managers to gain a comprehensive, data-driven understanding of their parking assets. With eXactpark, organizations can streamline curbside management, improve compliance, implement demand-based pricing and enhance the overall parking experience. The solution also supports real-time parking guidance through eleven-x’s eXactnav™ app and integrates seamlessly with third-party systems, helping drivers quickly locate available spaces, reduce congestion, and optimize mobility. Fully scalable, eXactpark empowers communities to balance parking and space utilization in any parking environment to help address evolving transportation challenges and improve quality of life. For more information, visit eleven-x.com and follow eleven-x on X (Twitter) , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

Media Contact:

eleven-x Inc.: Mark Hall - mark.hall@eleven-x.com | phone: 1.226.887.0011