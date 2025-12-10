Introducing Thine: A Personal Intelligence With Real Privacy at Its Core

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Modern life moves faster than the mind can keep up with. People make decisions, shift priorities, hold complex conversations and process signals all day long, yet rarely have the bandwidth to see the bigger picture. Thine was created for this reality. Built by tech company Foyer, Thine is a new form of personal intelligence that accompanies users through their day, learns how they think and decide and brings forward meaningful context that helps them act with confidence. It is not a recorder or a reminder tool. It is a presence that understands the shape of a user’s world and supports them in thinking clearly and moving with intent.

Thine builds a deep model of a user’s priorities, patterns, relationships and intentions. Over time, it becomes a steady presence that surfaces the right insight at the right moment. It supports better decisions by revealing patterns across discussions, highlighting signals that might otherwise be overlooked and connecting the dots between people, plans and priorities. Whether preparing for a meeting, managing a team issue or deciding where to direct attention, Thine provides a level of context that helps users move with confidence.

Through its iOS app, Thine also learns from real, in-person interactions 24/7, quietly absorbing context that most systems miss and delivers timely guidance that keeps users centered on what truly matters. All of this happens on the user’s terms, with the ability to pause data collection at any moment or delete information whenever they choose.

And in the AI circles that usually expect breakthroughs to come from industry insiders, there’s already a quiet surprise: no one thought something like this would come from outside the usual lineage.

“Thine wasn’t meant to exist,” said Pratyush Rai, Founder & CEO of Thine. “It comes from seeing the world a little differently. It moves with you, learns from you, understands your intent, and nudges you toward better decisions. In the future, AI will feel ambient: a true thought partner people turn to before any major choice. And when they do, they’ll want an AI that actually gets them. Thine aims to be that AI.”

How Thine Works

Contextual Understanding:

As people use Thine daily, it learns the nuances of how users think, speak and make decisions. Each week, its understanding becomes more personalized. Intent Recognition:

Over time, it becomes better at identifying what truly matters. It recognizes priorities, recurring themes and open loops that need attention. Quiet Presence:

It works quietly in the background and can be paused instantly. It never captures phone or VoIP calls, and it becomes almost invisible the more it is used. Connected Awareness:

With each conversation, it builds a clearer picture of how discussions connect across people, projects and moments. Over time, it reveals relationships that were not obvious before. Insightful Guidance: As its understanding deepens, it begins surfacing timely cues that help users act decisively, follow through and stay aligned with their goals.



Thine is designed for individuals whose work depends on judgment, clarity and thoughtful decision making. Entrepreneurs managing shifting priorities, investors evaluating opportunities, product leaders guiding teams and creators navigating complex ideas can all benefit from an intelligence that understands their world and brings forward meaningful signals. Whether noticing a pattern emerging across meetings, recalling a commitment made in passing or offering context that sharpens a decision, Thine supports users in operating at their true potential.

About Thine

Thine is a personal intelligence that moves with you, grows with you, learns how you think, and notices the patterns behind your choices. It surfaces the insights that matter, helping you act with clarity, make decisions with confidence, and stay aligned with the life you actually want to lead beyond tasks, beyond time.

