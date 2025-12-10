BirBir, One of Uzbekistan’s Largest E-Commerce Platforms, Announces Continued Growth and Surpasses 1 Million App Installs

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BirBir, one of the largest and most rapidly growing e-commerce and classifieds platforms in Uzbekistan, announces significant progress in its mission to make buying and selling easier, safer, and more accessible across the country. The platform has surpassed 1 million mobile app installs, expanded its technology features, and strengthened its role within Uzbekistan’s fast-developing digital economy.



Growing in One of Central Asia’s Most Dynamic Economies



Uzbekistan is currently experiencing one of the fastest economic growth rates in the region.



According to the World Bank:



The country’s GDP reached approximately USD 115 billion in 2024.



Real GDP growth was around 6.5%, among the highest in Central Asia.



GDP per capita reached USD 3,162.



Uzbekistan continues a multi-year reform program focused on economic liberalization, private sector development, and digital transformation.



As incomes rise and digitalization accelerates, demand for modern online platforms increases. BirBir supports this national transformation by providing accessible online tools for everyday commerce.



A Fast-Growing Marketplace Used Across Uzbekistan



BirBir has established itself as one of the most widely used and rapidly developing online marketplaces in the country.



Built locally for the needs of Uzbek consumers, the platform enables users to buy and sell goods, offer services, and exchange items within their communities.



Key facts:



Coverage of all regions and cities of Uzbekistan

18 categories of goods and services

Steady growth in mobile activity and user engagement

Rising numbers of new listings and buyer–seller interactions



BirBir’s simplicity, safety features, and nationwide availability contribute to its strong adoption.



More Than 1 Million App Installs in 2025



In 2025, BirBir surpassed 1 million mobile app installs across iOS and Android.



This milestone reflects the growing trust in BirBir and the increasing importance of digital tools for everyday transactions throughout the country.



User growth continues to come from both major cities and regional areas, confirming the platform’s role in supporting inclusive digital access.



Improved Safety and Modern Features



BirBir continues to invest in technologies that improve safety, transparency, and user experience.



AI-based content checks



Automated systems assist with photo and text analysis, helping maintain listing quality and streamline content processing.



MyID identity verification



Integration with MyID allows users to verify their identity, improving trust and reducing fraud.



Radius search



A geo-based search option helps users find listings within a chosen distance (1–50 km), making local discovery easier.



Enhanced search and filtering



Updates to search logic and filtering tools improve accuracy and help users navigate listings more efficiently.



Supporting Everyday Commerce Across Uzbekistan



BirBir is committed to making online trade accessible to everyone, from private sellers to small service providers.



The platform helps users across the country:

easily list and find items,

discover affordable goods,

promote services,

participate in the rapidly growing digital economy of Uzbekistan.



