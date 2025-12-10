IQSTEL Announces 2025 Accomplishments and Strategic Priorities for 2026 in New Interview

2025 Achievements Lay Foundation for Accelerated 2026 Expansion

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ: IQST) ("IQSTEL"), a leading provider of innovative telecommunications and technology solutions, today announced highlights from its 2025 performance in a year‑end executive interview, underscoring achievements that have positioned the company for accelerated growth in 2026. The leadership team detailed how disciplined execution, liability management, and strategic investments in their partners strengthened the company’s foundation while expanding its portfolio of products and services. With organizational alignment and a clear roadmap in place, IQSTEL enters 2026 focused on organic growth, corporate expansion, and delivering enhanced value to clients, partners, and shareholders. The interview features CEO Leandro Iglesias and CFO Alvaro Cardona.





In the interview CEO Leandro Iglesias highlighted how IQSTEL Inc. began working with Cycurion (NASDAQ: CYCU), “Our DNA is in telecommunications, and over the years we’ve built a solid business platform, generating millions in sales with leading telecom companies worldwide. Building on that foundation, we’ve consistently sought to add high‑tech, high‑margin products and services. Moving into the cybersecurity space was a natural next step, and in Cycurion we found the ideal partner. We greatly value our collaboration with Cycurion and its CEO, Kevin Kelly.”

While discussing the strengthened financial position of IQSTEL in 2025, CFO Alvaro Cardona stated that, “Having a company that is debt‑free, with no convertible notes and no outstanding warrants, gives us a uniquely strong financial foundation. Our balance sheet remains solid, and shareholder equity continues to grow year after year, reflecting the disciplined approach we’ve taken to managing capital. This strength provides us with significant operating flexibility and the ability to pursue accretive acquisitions with confidence. It allows us to evaluate opportunities not from a position of necessity, but from a position of strength, ensuring that every move we make is aligned with long‑term value creation for our shareholders, clients, and partners.”

For more, pull the company filings and press releases and watch the full interview here: https://youtu.be/8X4MqcPGEy8

About IQSTEL Inc.

IQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ: IQST) is a Global Connectivity, AI, and Digital Corporation providing advanced solutions across Telecom, High-Tech Telecom Services, Fintech, AI-Powered Telecom Platforms, and Cybersecurity. With operations in 21 countries and a team of 100 employees, IQSTEL serves a broad global customer base with high-value, high-margin services. Backed by a strong and scalable business platform, the company is forecasting $340 million in revenue for FY-2025, reinforcing its trajectory toward becoming a $1 billion tech-driven enterprise by 2027.

Safe Harbor Statement: Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions, or any other information relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend", "could" and similar expressions, as they relate to the company or its management, identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about our business based partly on assumptions made by management. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: our ability to successfully market our products and services; our continued ability to pay operating costs and ability to meet demand for our products and services; the amount and nature of competition from other telecom products and services; the effects of changes in the cybersecurity and telecom markets; our ability to successfully develop new products and services; our ability to complete complementary acquisitions and dispositions that benefit our company; our success establishing and maintaining collaborative, strategic alliance agreements with our industry partners; our ability to comply with applicable regulations; our ability to secure capital when needed; and the other risks and uncertainties described in our prior filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please visit www.IQSTEL.com.

Official Investors Landing Page: www.landingpage.iqstel.com

