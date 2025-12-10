NorthStar Moving Named One of America’s Best-In-State Moving Companies 2026 in California and Texas by USA Today

Los Angeles, CA, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthStar Moving® Company, the leading eco-luxury mover in California, today announced it has been recognized by USA Today as one of America’s Best-In-State Moving Companies 2026 in both California and Texas.
USA Today’s America’s Best-In-State Moving Companies 2026 identifies top performers in each state based on an extensive, multi-layer evaluation that reflects real customer experience and verified operational excellence. This year’s study began with an initial review of more than 36,000 moving companies nationwide. From there, researchers conducted an in-depth assessment of over 3,700 companies operating across all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
The methodology integrates five major components:
- Nationwide customer survey: Over 17,000 consumers rated movers on key satisfaction drivers, including care of belongings, punctuality and overall experience.
- Review-based sentiment analysis: Over 2 million online customer reviews from the last five years were analyzed.
- DOT & FMCSA verification: Federal records confirmed each company’s physical address and interstate operating authority.
- Media & public records screening: Companies were reviewed for adverse media, legal issues or safety concerns; those with major findings were excluded.
- Final scoring: A proprietary model combined all survey, sentiment and research data. States needed at least 30 evaluated companies, and each mover required 100+ reviews to qualify. Only the highest-scoring moving companies in each state earned a place on the 2026 list.
“For more than thirty years, our dedication to making sure we are always Moving Happiness Home™ has created happy team members which creates happy clients, happy homes and happy communities. We are honored that people trust us with their homes and memories,” said NorthStar Moving Co-Founder Laura McHolm. “Being recognized by USA Today in both California and Texas confirms that our commitment to exceptional service is felt by our clients across regions. We are truly honored, and this recognition inspires us to continue elevating what a moving experience can be.”
About NorthStar Moving
Founded in 1994, Los Angeles-based NorthStar Moving® Company has redefined the industry as the first to offer eco-luxury moving services, elevating basic moving and storage services to a new unparalleled level of customer service, customized care and environmental consciousness. Woman-owned NorthStar Moving has earned more awards than any other moving company. With an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and consistent five-star reviews on Yelp and Google, NorthStar Moving is recognized for excellence in service, workplace culture, sustainability and community impact. Honors include USA Today’s America’s Best-In-State Moving Companies, multiple top rankings by Forbes and Yahoo! Local, ten Best Places to Work awards and seven consecutive years on the Inc. 5,000 list. The company's local, long distance and international moving, storage services and eco-luxury packages have been featured in leading magazines including The Robb Report Collection and on multiple home and design television shows. NorthStar Moving has proven the state-of-the-art way to move is with its red carpet service, recommended by Coldwell Banker Concierge, MovingInsurance.com and an impressive list of celebrity clientele. NorthStar Moving’s mission is to exceed their clients’ expectations with graceful customer care and to move service back into what should have always been the ultimate service industry: the moving industry. For more information please visit www.NorthStarMoving.com and www.northstarfranchising.com or call (800) 275-7767.