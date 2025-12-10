NorthStar Moving Named One of America’s Best-In-State Moving Companies 2026 in California and Texas by USA Today

Los Angeles, CA, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthStar Moving ® Company, the leading eco-luxury mover in California, today announced it has been recognized by USA Today as one of America’s Best-In-State Moving Companies 2026 in both California and Texas.

USA Today’s America’s Best-In-State Moving Companies 2026 identifies top performers in each state based on an extensive, multi-layer evaluation that reflects real customer experience and verified operational excellence. This year’s study began with an initial review of more than 36,000 moving companies nationwide. From there, researchers conducted an in-depth assessment of over 3,700 companies operating across all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

The methodology integrates five major components:

Nationwide customer survey: Over 17,000 consumers rated movers on key satisfaction drivers, including care of belongings, punctuality and overall experience.

Review-based sentiment analysis: Over 2 million online customer reviews from the last five years were analyzed.

DOT & FMCSA verification: Federal records confirmed each company’s physical address and interstate operating authority.

Media & public records screening: Companies were reviewed for adverse media, legal issues or safety concerns; those with major findings were excluded.

Final scoring: A proprietary model combined all survey, sentiment and research data. States needed at least 30 evaluated companies, and each mover required 100+ reviews to qualify. Only the highest-scoring moving companies in each state earned a place on the 2026 list.

“For more than thirty years, our dedication to making sure we are always Moving Happiness Home™ has created happy team members which creates happy clients, happy homes and happy communities. We are honored that people trust us with their homes and memories,” said NorthStar Moving Co-Founder Laura McHolm. “Being recognized by USA Today in both California and Texas confirms that our commitment to exceptional service is felt by our clients across regions. We are truly honored, and this recognition inspires us to continue elevating what a moving experience can be.”