Gordian Unveils Integration of eTakeoff and RSMeans Data for Faster, More Precise Construction Estimating Workflow

GREENVILLE, S.C., Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordian, provider of data-driven solutions for all phases of the building lifecycle, today announced the launch of an integration between Gordian’s estimating solution, RSMeans™ Data Online on Gordian Cloud Platform, and eTakeoff, a leading electronic takeoff software. This integration empowers estimators to collect precise measurements directly from digital plans and instantly apply localized RSMeans Data pricing within a single, connected workflow.

“Our expanded collaboration with eTakeoff represents a powerful step forward in transforming construction estimating,” said Chris Gaudreau, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Gordian. “By seamlessly connecting takeoff data with RSMeans Data Online, we’re enabling estimators to work faster and more precisely while delivering real, measurable value to the construction industry through smarter planning, tighter budget controls and more confident decision-making.”

This enhanced workflow allows estimators to initiate an estimate in RSMeans Data Online, select specific line items (Tasks) to quantify and sync them with an eTakeoff project. They can then capture measurements and send them directly back into the estimate, automatically linked to the appropriate line item with localized cost data applied. This eliminates the need for exporting and importing files, reduces time spent reviewing and reconciling data between tools, significantly reducing the risk of human error, and supports a more repeatable, efficient estimating process.

"At eTakeoff, we’ve always been committed to helping estimators create faster and more accurate estimates. Collaborating with a respected industry leader like Gordian allows us to fulfill that mission in ways that create real value for estimators,” said David Snedaker, CEO of eTakeoff. "Gordian has a storied history of providing trusted cost information to the construction industry. We are honored to partner with them to integrate eTakeoff’s powerful takeoff tools with RSMeans Data Online to create a seamless workflow between quantification and estimate pricing, delivering the speed and accuracy that today’s estimators demand.”

“Gordian is committed to transforming how the construction industry connects data, insights and action across the building lifecycle,” said Kris Gorriarán, President of Gordian. “Our collaboration with eTakeoff accelerates this evolution by moving from isolated tools to a connected workflow that empowers our customers with the speed, accuracy and intelligence they need to build smarter and deliver lasting value to their communities.”

Available exclusively in Gordian Cloud Platform, this integrated solution includes both RSMeans Data and eTakeoff, backed by dedicated support from Gordian’s expert team. By simplifying the estimating process, this integration allows professionals to shift their focus from data handling to higher-value strategic activities.

Visit rsmeans.com/etakeoff for more information and to contact Gordian for purchase information today.

About eTakeoff

eTakeoff is an industry leader in electronic Quantity Takeoff, delivering award-winning software with sophisticated Assembly capabilities that is powerful, versatile, and easy to use. Thousands of contractors in every construction trade use eTakeoff to deliver more accurate estimates while boosting their productivity by as much as 15 times over paper takeoff. Learn more at eTakeoff.com.



About Gordian

Gordian (www.gordian.com) is the leading provider of Building Intelligence™ Solutions, delivering unrivaled insights, robust technology and comprehensive expertise that fuel customers’ success during every phase of the building lifecycle. Gordian created Job Order Contracting (JOC) and the industry standard RSMeans Data. Gordian empowers organizations to optimize capital investments, improve project performance and minimize long-term operating expenses.