Bioprocess Bags Market Size to Reach USD 13.78 Billion by 2032 Driven by Surge in Single-Use Technologies – SNS Insider

Austin, Texas, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bioprocess Bags Market Size & Growth Analysis

According to SNS Insider, The global Bioprocess Bags Market was valued at USD 3.50 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach USD 13.78 billion by 2032, growing at a strong CAGR of 16.46% between 2024 and 2032.

This acceleration reflects the worldwide shift toward single-use technologies (SUTs) as biopharmaceutical manufacturers prioritize operational efficiency, faster changeover times, lower contamination risk, and reduced infrastructure costs. The bioprocess bags market report highlights the direct correlation between rising biotech R&D investments, growth in biologics and cell/gene therapy pipelines, and the increasing deployment of scalable, flexible bioprocessing solutions. Moreover, the construction of new biomanufacturing facilities in emerging geographies and the increasing standardization of modular manufacturing platforms continue to reshape demand patterns across commercial, academic, and government end-users.





The U.S. Bioprocess Bags Market alone is expected to grow from USD 0.77 billion in 2023 to USD 2.75 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 15.28%, driven by strong biopharma concentration, advanced regulatory frameworks, and accelerating adoption of SUTs in GMP production.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

In 2023, the market share of 2D bioprocess bags was nearly 42.8% more than in the whole segment due to how common media and buffer storage/sampling/process development are in the organization. The rapidly progressing segment is the 3D bioprocess bags, which is projected to grow with a high growth rate driven by the increased application in high-volume biomanufacturing processes.

By Workflow

The upstream process segment owned the workflow category share in the market with 40.6% of the market in 2023 due to the high intensity of use of bioprocess bags in cell culture, fermentation, and media prep, which is the most important activities of the Upstream supply chain. Downstream process segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the coming years, driven by the introduction of new purification technologies and the necessity for sterile fluid management.

By End-User

In 2023, the Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies were the largest end-users, accounting for 42.8% of the market share as they are the primary drivers of biologics production and have significantly adopted single-use technologies to streamline manufacturing, reduce contamination risks, and cut turnaround times. CMOs and CROs are the end-user segment that is assumed to be growing most rapidly. With more and more biopharma firms contracting to external development & manufacturing (cut costs and shorten time-to-market), CMOs and CROs adopt bioprocess bags, making them multi-product facilities with short manufacturing runs.

Regional Insights:

North America was considered the dominant region in the bioprocess bags market in 2023 owing to the existence of a state-of-the-art biopharmaceutical infrastructure system, high R&D expenses has been done, and wide use of single-use technologies.

Asia Pacific is going to rule the roost in terms of growth during the forecasted period due to the ramping up of biopharmaceutical manufacturing plants in China, India, and South Korea.

Recent Developments:

In June 2024 , Qosina partnered with Polestar Technologies to introduce iDOT Single-Use Sensor Bag Ports, expanding its single-use component portfolio. These gamma-stable, pre-calibrated ports enable non-invasive pH and dissolved oxygen monitoring in bioprocess bags and bioreactors, enhancing real-time process control.

, Qosina partnered with Polestar Technologies to introduce iDOT Single-Use Sensor Bag Ports, expanding its single-use component portfolio. These gamma-stable, pre-calibrated ports enable non-invasive pH and dissolved oxygen monitoring in bioprocess bags and bioreactors, enhancing real-time process control. In Aug 2023, Kriya Therapeutics secured an additional USD 150 million in Series C funding to advance its gene therapies into clinical trials. This new investment will support the company's efforts to bring its gene therapies closer to market, accelerating their development.

