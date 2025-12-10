Global Virus Network Announces Appointment of New Board Members

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Virus Network (GVN), a worldwide coalition of leading human and animal virologists from 90+ Centers of Excellence and Affiliates in more than 40 countries dedicated to advancing research and strengthening pandemic preparedness against viral threats to public health, today announced the appointment of eight distinguished leaders to its Board of Directors.

“These exceptional individuals bring unparalleled expertise in virology, public health, global policy, and communications,” said Professor Robert C. Gallo, MD, co-founder and international scientific director of the GVN. “Their leadership will strengthen GVN’s mission to advance collaboration, foster innovation, and ensure the world is better prepared for viral threats.” Dr. Gallo is also the James P. Cullison Professor of Medicine and director of the GVN Center of Excellence at the Institute for Translational Virology and Innovation at the University of South Florida (USF) Morsani College of Medicine, and director of the microbial oncology program at Tampa General Hospital (TGH) Cancer Institute.

Professor Quarraisha Abdool Karim, PhD, associate scientific director of the GVN Center of Excellence at the Centre for the AIDS Programme of Research in South Africa (CAPRISA), South Africa, and president of The World Academy of Sciences (TWAS), said: “The GVN plays a critical role in building scientific capacity across the globe and enhancing preparedness and resilience to deal with emerging and re-emerging viral threats, particularly in low- and middle-income countries. I am honored to contribute to GVN’s commendable efforts and mission on strengthening pandemic preparedness against viral threats.”

Professor Hideki Hasegawa, MD, PhD, director of the GVN Center of Excellence at the Influenza Virus Research Center at the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, Japan Institute for Health Security, said: “International collaboration in influenza and respiratory virus research is essential. Through GVN, we can accelerate innovation and improve preparedness against both seasonal and emerging threats.”

Andrew Jack, global education editor of the Financial Times, noted: “Science must be communicated clearly and effectively to inform the public and policymakers. GVN has an important role in amplifying the voices of virologists and public health leaders worldwide.”

Professor Heidi Larson, PhD, founding director of The Vaccine Confidence Project at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, remarked: “Trust in science and health systems is central to pandemic preparedness. I look forward to working with GVN to strengthen public confidence in vaccines and trust in science more broadly, while we manage a complex information environment.”

Professor Sharon Lewin, AO, PhD, FRACP, FAHMS, is director of The Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity (Doherty Institute) and the Cumming Global Centre for Pandemic Therapeutics at the University of Melbourne, Australia. She is also the Director of the GVN Center of Excellence at the Doherty Institute and immediate past president of the International AIDS Society, and said, “GVN brings together the best minds in virology. I am proud to join its Board at this pivotal time as we confront the challenges of HIV, pandemic preparedness, and global access in science.”

Professor Johan Neyts, PhD, professor of virology and director of the GVN Center of Excellence at KU Leuven, Belgium, and a past president of the International Society for Antiviral Research, commented: “GVN’s network is uniquely positioned to boost the discovery of novel antivirals essential both for treating currently untreatable infections and for strengthening epidemic and pandemic preparedness. I am excited to bring my expertise in translational virology to GVN’s Board of Directors.”

Professor Eduardo Sotomayor, MD, vice president and executive director of the Tampa General Hospital (TGH) Cancer Institute, noted: “As a cancer physician-scientist, I see every day the profound links between viruses and cancer. Joining the GVN Board provides an opportunity to help advance prevention and treatment strategies that save lives.”

Mark Kessel, advisor to medical centers and universities, has served on the boards of biotech companies, the Global Alliance for TB Drug Development and other global health entities, and is a co-founder of a $300 million biotech private equity fund added: “Strengthening pandemic preparedness requires not only scientific excellence but also strategic investment and public–private collaboration. I am honored to join the GVN Board and look forward to helping advance its mission to accelerate innovation and ensure the world is better equipped for future viral threats.”

“These new Board members reflect GVN’s commitment to uniting science, policy, medicine, and communication to strengthen global resilience,” said Mathew Evins, chief executive officer of the GVN. “Their leadership will help guide GVN’s growth and ensure our work successfully benefits public health.”

“The addition of these remarkable leaders underscores GVN’s unique role as a global coordinating force,” said Professor Christian Bréchot, MD, PhD, vice chair of the board of directors of the GVN. “Their expertise across science, medicine, and communication will help us broaden our reach and translate virology into meaningful action for public health worldwide.” Dr. Bréchot is also director of the University of South Florida Microbiomes Institute and a past president of the Institut Pasteur.

Media Contact:

Nora Samaranayake

nsamaranayake@gvn.org

About the Global Virus Network

The Global Virus Network (GVN) is a worldwide coalition comprising 90+ Virology Centers of Excellence and Affiliates across 40+ countries, whose mission is to facilitate pandemic preparedness against viral pathogens and diseases that threaten public health globally. GVN advances knowledge of viruses through (i) data-driven research and solutions, (ii) fostering the next generation of virology leaders, and (iii) enhancing global resources for readiness and response to emerging viral threats. GVN provides the essential expertise required to discover and diagnose viruses that threaten public health, understand how such viruses spread illnesses, and facilitate the development of diagnostics, therapies, and treatments to combat them. GVN coordinates and collaborates with local, national, and international scientific institutions and government agencies to provide real-time virus informatics, surveillance, and response resources and strategies. GVN's pandemic preparedness mission is achieved by focusing on Education & Training, Qualitative & Quantitative Research, and Global Health Strategies & Solutions. The GVN is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization. For more information, please visit www.gvn.org