Folks Finance announces xChain V2 with $10m+ incentives: Scaling crosschain DeFi into mainstream use

SINGAPORE, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Folks Finance, the leading crosschain lending protocol backed by Coinbase Ventures, Jump, ParaFi, and Borderless Capital, is entering its next development phase with the release of xChain V2, scheduled for H1 2026.





To support the rollout, Folks Finance will allocate 1 million FOLKS (valued at ~$10M at the time of publishing) toward incentives to fuel unified crosschain pools and efficient strategy vaults, rewarding users who explore the upgraded system as it scales toward a $1 billion TVL target.

V2 builds on the success of the FOLKS token launch and the first iteration of true crosschain lending with xChain, taking the model to a much wider audience by removing the complexity traditionally tied to crosschain DeFi. The upgrade brings higher efficiency, support for both EVM and non-EVM ecosystems, and new vault-based crosschain loans that enable curated, crosschain yield strategies from a single interface.

As part of this vision, xChain V2 will also connect with the upcoming Folks Mobile app to enable debit-card-based borrowing: users can borrow against their collateral, keep their exposure and yield, and spend the borrowed balance directly in the real world.

The goal is simple: turn advanced DeFi mechanics into tools anyone can use, both onchain and in everyday life.

The FOLKS token will also expand its utility alongside the V2 launch, with further details to be shared as development progresses.

xChain V2 is currently in active development. With over a year as the leading crosschain lending protocol on mainnet and extensive market experience across eight chains, Folks Finance is positioned to deliver one of the most advanced upgrades in the sector.

More updates, previews, and technical details will be shared across official channels as xChain V2 approaches launch.

About Folks Finance

Folks Finance offers crosschain lending, borrowing, staking and trading across multiple blockchain networks, combining the security and optionality of traditional finance with the transparency and decentralization of DeFi, powered by crypto technology.