Impact Analytics® Recognized in the 2025 Gartner® Competitive Landscape: Retail Unified Price, Promotion, and Markdown Optimization Solutions

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Impact Analytics®, the AI-native leader in retail planning, pricing, and promotion optimization, today announced its inclusion in the 2025 Gartner Competitive Landscape: Retail Unified Price, Promotion, and Markdown Optimization Solutions. The report provides an overview of vendors helping retailers modernize pricing strategy and execution across both long and short life cycle products.

“We are proud to be recognized in the 2025 Gartner Competitive Landscape: Retail Unified Price, Promotion, and Markdown Optimization Solutions,” said Prashant Agrawal, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Impact Analytics. “Retail pricing strategies are under extraordinary pressure to protect margins while responding to shifting demand and unprecedented market volatility. PriceSmart®, our AI-native pricing solution, enables retailers to move with speed, precision, and confidence by replacing guesswork and spreadsheets with science, automation, and agentic intelligence.”

AI-Native Pricing

Gartner recommends to, “proactively address the risks of outdated, intuition-based pricing by guiding retailers through a clear transition to AI-driven pricing platforms, including supported implementations, user training, and ongoing analytics — all driving smarter decisions and faster market response.” Fragmented legacy systems and spreadsheet-heavy workflows hinder retailers’ ability to compete, making intelligent, automated pricing engines essential for margin protection and long-term performance.

PriceSmart®: Purpose-Built for Lifecycle Pricing

Impact Analytics is recognized as a short life cycle specialist, serving retailers in fashion, apparel, footwear, specialty, and seasonal categories. PriceSmart® delivers end-to-end lifecycle pricing including base price optimization, promotion planning, and markdown management, designed for high-SKU-turn environments where timing and precision drive profitability.

Key platform capabilities include:

Agentic AI workflows that guide, recommend, and accelerate decision-making



AI-driven elasticity modeling & demand forecasting



Automated price recommendations at SKU, store, and channel level



Promotion planning with scenario simulation & ROI forecasting



Segment-aware pricing based on behavioral and demographic signals



Rapid implementation with measurable ROI (clients typically achieve 2–6% bottom-line impact in the first year)



Helping Retailers Move Faster and Protect Margins

“Retailers can no longer rely on static pricing or manual promotion workflows,” added Agrawal. “They need systems that think, respond, and adapt in real time. Our pricing platform brings together advanced AI and agentic automation to unlock new levels of profitability while simplifying decision making.”

About Impact Analytics

Impact Analytics delivers AI-native SaaS solutions and consulting services that help companies maximize profitability and customer satisfaction through deeper data insights and predictive analytics leveraging agentic AI. With a fully integrated, end-to-end platform for planning, forecasting, merchandising, pricing and promotions, Impact Analytics empowers companies to make smarter decisions based on real-time insights, rather than relying on last year’s inputs to forecast and plan this year’s business. Powered by over one million machine learning models, Impact Analytics has been at the forefront of AI innovation for a decade, setting new benchmarks in forecasting, planning, and operational excellence across the retail, grocery, manufacturing, and CPG sectors. Recognized for innovation and growth by Fortune, Financial Times, Inc. 5000, and the RIS Leaderboard, Impact Analytics continues to lead the way in shaping the future of business intelligence. Think differently about AI and learn more at www.impactanalytics.co .

