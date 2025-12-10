Nosana Launches Grants Program to Support the Creators of the Next Wave of Decentralized AI

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nosana announced the launch of the Nosana Grants Program , created to support builders, researchers, open-source creators, early-stage teams, and the vibers and dreamers shaping the next wave of AI innovation. The program provides $5,000 to $50,000 in funding and access to decentralized GPU compute, giving teams the freedom to experiment and ship without cloud limitations or ownership pressure.





In addition to funding, selected teams keep full ownership of their IP and gain ecosystem visibility, plus direct access to a network of developers, contributors, and early adopters across the Nosana ecosystem.

Nosana operates a decentralized GPU compute network that brings together thousands of distributed GPUs into a unified, permissionless marketplace. Instead of relying on traditional clouds, teams tap into a global supply of cost-efficient, high-performance compute. The network is built to keep pace with modern AI development, offering on-demand compute for training, inference, agent workloads, and many other high-performance industries.

AI is entering a new era of builders reinventing how models run, how agents coordinate, and how creativity flows. But while imagination accelerates, compute access often lags behind. Costs rise, queues grow, and small teams struggle to secure the resources they need to push ideas from prototype to production. With access to decentralized GPU compute and a framework that empowers early teams to move faster, the Nosana Grants Program gives the next wave of builders a real runway to test, refine, and launch what comes next.

Applications are now open here .

A Program Built for Builders Who Move Fast

The program is intentionally simple. Accepted teams define their own milestones, roadmap, and preferred funding format - including stablecoins, NOS tokens, or compute credits usable across the Nosana network. Builders keep full ownership of their work and intellectual property. The goal is to remove friction, not create it.

Milestones are clear but flexible, giving teams room to explore and iterate. Whether you’re building agent workflows, new tools, fresh model ideas, or early concepts that don’t fit neatly into a category yet, the program gives you the support to move fast and experiment freely.

Worth Building Next (With Room for the Unexpected)

The Nosana Grants Program welcomes projects across AI infrastructure (model hosting, scalable inference, deployment layers, decentralized compute), developer tooling, network and protocol extensions, AI applications, training and inference pipelines, automation and scheduling systems, agent systems, and emerging concepts that don’t yet fit traditional categories.

These categories outline the landscape, not the limits. Many of the next big leaps will come from ideas that feel unconventional or ahead of their time. If what you’re building unlocks new use cases for decentralized compute or pushes open AI forward, Nosana wants to see it!

Who the Program Is Designed For

The program is open to independent developers, research groups, early-stage startups, scale-ups exploring new directions, and open-source maintainers building tools for the global AI community. It’s also built for creators who build from instinct - those following a spark, a question, or a feeling that something new might be possible.

Some of the most meaningful advancements in AI come from people exploring new directions, questioning assumptions, or pursuing ideas that reveal their value as they evolve. The Nosana Grants Program aims to support these teams with compute access, financial resources, and a runway to explore their ideas with confidence.

Selected teams may also receive ecosystem visibility through Nosana channels, creating opportunities for collaboration and early user adoption. While the program does not include dedicated engineering troubleshooting, participants join a growing network of developers building with decentralized infrastructure.

What Makes a Strong Application

Applications are evaluated on clarity, feasibility, and alignment with decentralized compute. Strong proposals typically include a clear technical direction, defined milestones, and an explanation of how access to compute accelerates their work. Teams do not need polished products or full prototypes; what matters is thoughtful intent and the potential to contribute to a more open AI ecosystem.

The process is streamlined. Applicants submit a concise description of their idea, roadmap, and team background. If additional details are needed, the review committee will request them. Once milestones are defined, teams can begin building, and funding is released as progress is demonstrated.

Real-World Example of Decentralized Compute in Action

Inferia , an AI tooling company specializing in scalable inference workflows, illustrates the impact of decentralized compute. After migrating to Nosana’s GPU network, the team reduced inference costs by sixty-eight percent and achieved a fourfold improvement in provisioning speed! These gains enabled them to redirect time and resources toward experimentation and iteration rather than infrastructure challenges.

This acceleration - faster iteration cycles, fewer bottlenecks, and more momentum is exactly what the Nosana Grants Program aims to unlock for more teams.

How to Apply

Teams can apply here.

Questions may be directed to grants@nosana.io

Nosana believes the next chapter of AI will be written by the builders who explore boldly and work with intention. As AI expands into new territories, teams need infrastructure that grows with their curiosity. The Nosana Grants Program exists to give builders more space to think freely, more flexibility to experiment, and more momentum to turn new ideas into real systems.

About Nosana

Nosana is a decentralized GPU compute network offering scalable and cost-efficient infrastructure for modern AI workloads. By aggregating distributed GPUs into a unified marketplace, Nosana enables training, inference, and agent systems without dependence on centralized cloud providers.

Connect With Nosana

Nosana Grants

Nosana Website

Join Discord

Follow on X

Nosana GitHub

LinkedIn



