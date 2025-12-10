Plainfield, IL Early Childhood Educator Wins National Recognition as Learning Care Group’s Teacher of the Year

Novi, MI, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Learning Care Group, Inc., announced their National Teacher of the Year Award, which honors exemplary early childhood educators and their ability to inspire a love of learning.

Chosen among twelve regional winners, Charlene Hough, Lead Teacher at The Children’s Courtyard in Plainfield, Illinois, was recognized as the 2025 National Teacher of the Year at Learning Care Group’s CARE Conference in November.

“Charlene is an exceptional educator whose passion, purpose, and heart shine through in everything she does,” said John Bork, Chief Executive Officer of Learning Care Group. “I am proud to work alongside her and all of our incredible teachers whose caring hearts and passion for education are shaping the next generation of learners.”

From the moment she began her journey in early childhood education, Charlene knew her mission was to positively influence children during their most formative years. Her love for their curiosity, energy, and enthusiasm drives her to create joyful, enriching learning experiences every single day.

In her classroom, Charlene focuses on helping children build confidence, creativity, and a genuine love of learning - values that will stay with them long after they leave her care.

About Learning Care Group, Inc.

Learning Care Group (LCG) is the second-largest for-profit early education and child care provider in North America and a leader in employer-sponsored solutions that meet the needs of organizations and their working families. Headquartered in Novi, Michigan, LCG provides quality care and early learning for children 6 weeks to 12 years through 11 unique brands. Supporting families and inspiring children to love learning for more than 50 years, LCG operates 1,110+ schools in 40 states and enables child development through a comprehensive, research-based curriculum in a safe, nurturing, fun school environment. LCG is committed to transforming the child care industry, and enhancing the way children learn and grow every day.

