Énergir Geothermal Solution: A New Subsidiary Dedicated to Deploying Residential Geothermal Systems in Québec

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Énergir, L.P. ("Énergir") is taking an important step in its transformation today with the launch of Énergir geothermal solution, L.P. ("Énergir geothermal solution"), a new subsidiary dedicated to providing Quebec homeowners with high-performance, stable, renewable heating and cooling solutions. In line with the evolution of its business model, Énergir is expanding its residential offering with geothermal energy, a well-established technology that complements existing solutions and delivers concrete benefits to customers.

“With the launch of Énergir geothermal solution, we are enhancing our portfolio of energy solutions and helping transform the way Quebecers heat and cool their homes,” said Valérie Boulard, Senior Director, Énergir geothermal solution. “This solution provides homeowners with a high-performance system that can reduce electric heating costs by up to 60 percent. Our goal is to make geothermal systems easier to access through an approach guided by our expertise, so every customer can make an energy choice that is simple, informed, and beneficial in the long term.”

Geothermal systems are designed to meet the challenges of Québec’s climate. Drawing energy directly from the ground, a renewable and virtually inexhaustible resource, they can be integrated into many existing building types, even in tighter spaces, while delivering consistent performance throughout the year. With Hydro-Québec’s LogisVert grant, this technology is now more accessible than ever.

With this new subsidiary, Énergir is strengthening its residential offering. This is a concrete step in its decarbonization strategy that will help make geothermal systems more accessible for Québec households.

A Solution That Helps Ease Demand on Québec’s Electrical Grid

As energy demand continues to rise, especially during winter peak periods, residential geothermal systems offer a particularly effective solution for households relying entirely on electricity. Thanks to their high efficiency, geothermal systems can use three to four times less electricity than standard equipment to produce the same amount of heat. This significant reduction in consumption helps ease pressure on Québec’s electrical grid.

An Integrated Approach That Builds on Québec Expertise

Énergir geothermal solution provides comprehensive support from system design to installation and commissioning. By partnering with local contractors, the subsidiary contributes to strengthening Québec’s geothermal expertise and supports the development of the regional value chain. Individuals interested in geothermal energy can visit the website to learn more, check their eligibility, or begin a project request.

About Énergir Geothermal Solution

Énergir geothermal solution is a subsidiary of Énergir specializing in the deployment of residential geothermal systems across Québec. It offers a high-performance heating and cooling solution well suited to the province’s climate.

Through an integrated approach, from system design to commissioning, the subsidiary supports homeowners at every step of their project. By collaborating with local contractors, Énergir geothermal solution helps strengthen Québec’s geothermal expertise and contributes to the evolution of the building sector.



