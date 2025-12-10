Goldswarm Honey Gifts Endowment to the University of Florida’s Honey Bee Research and Extension Laboratory

Denver, CO, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A sweet new relationship that aims to protect the pollinators responsible for one in three bites of the global food supply has been struck between Goldswarm Honey and the University of Florida’s (UF) Honey Bee Research and Extension Laboratory (HBREL) through a new endowment.

This endowment, believed to be the first of its kind, will establish a conservation pipeline between the rural beekeepers of Nigeria (where Goldswarm Honey is based and sustainably sources its honey) and the resources of UF’s prestigious HBREL.

Earnings from the fund will support HBREL’s bee-focused outreach, conservation, and educational initiatives. Activities to be funded may include:

Sustainable beekeeping practices that cross-pollinate American and Nigerian techniques to strengthen the global bee ecosystem

Forest conservation and pollinator health in threatened landscapes

Education and training for beekeeping communities, from hands-on vocational programs to university-level exchanges

Additional projects that turn honey bee science into real-world practices with the goal of protecting bees for generations to come

“Bees are at the center of so many things I care about; protecting forests, fighting deforestation, and giving people a path to self-sufficiency,” said Omar Lababidi, founder and CEO of Goldswarm Honey. “ By linking West African beekeeping communities with one of the world’s leading honey bee research and extension programs, this endowment helps protect ecosystems and create new opportunities for people on both sides of the Atlantic.”

A Legacy Beyond the Honey Jar

Goldswarm sources honey from West African beekeepers who harvest in forest ecosystems using low-impact methods that protect biodiversity and preserve forest integrity. In Nigeria, Lababidi has partnered with the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), the country’s flagship agricultural university, to deliver hands-on beekeeping training and extension programs. Goldswarm’s training programs have consistently exceeded participation expectations with more than 1,000 Nigerians trained in 2025, with strong demand continuing into 2026.

About Goldswarm Honey

Founded in Nigeria in 2020, Goldswarm Honey represents the frontier spirit of America: taking risks, merging cultures, and creating something better. More than unique premium honey, Goldswarm is also a cultural bridge between Nigeria and the U.S., with a deeply personal and familial connection to Colorado. From hive to spoon, each culinary and internationally award-winning drop supports pollinators, preserves pristine habitats, and champions global biodiversity. Every jar of Goldswarm Honey supports thriving bees, empowers local communities, and delights your palate with unmatched quality and natural flavor, sustainably harvested from West Africa’s wildflowers.

Attachments