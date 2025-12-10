Edge Marketing Wraps 2025 with Major Momentum, New Capabilities and Client Wins

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edge Marketing is closing out 2025 with a look back on a year defined by smarter AI adoption, deeper strategic impact and measurable wins for clients across legal, accounting and professional services.

In 2025, Edge strengthened its human + AI positioning, clarified its delivery model and integrated AI into research, content ideation, PR monitoring and reporting. The team took a bigger role guiding clients through how AI reshapes storytelling, visibility and brand authority.

This year also marked Edge’s leadership in GEO (generative engine optimization), reframing the agency from traditional PR and SEO support to an AI-era partner that helps clients show up as the trusted answer across AI and answer engines.

Edge deepened its industry alignment through its participation in events including LegalOps.com’s Running Legal Like a Business, HubSpot’s INBOUND, Woodard’s Scaling New Heights and AICPA Engage, alongside ALM’s Legalweek, ILTA’s ILTACON and the CLOC Global Institute, helping clients drive visibility at high-impact events and extending that presence into ongoing thought leadership.

Edge continued to experiment and advance its AI tech stack, investing in agents, multimodal tools and analytics platforms and launching agentic AI for The Edge Room to deliver faster, sharper content and research. The Edge Unscripted podcast grew into a consistent thought leadership platform with guests at the center of the AI, PR and marketing conversation.

The agency also delivered high-definition strategic foundations for clients, moving beyond execution into clearer, more intentional positioning and content strategy.

Edge earned top placements in ALM’s “Best Of” surveys across the New York Law Journal, Texas Lawyer and Daily Report (Georgia), reinforcing its standing within the legal community.

Client success stories played a major role in 2025. One professional services client saw a full website transformation that increased clarity, improved conversion paths and helped drive a 10% jump in top-line revenue. Another client partnered with Edge on a full LinkedIn transformation, shifting from sporadic posts to a clear, consistent story backed by AI-informed analytics. Impressions rose 30-55%; engagement improved 20-40%; follower growth accelerated; and the combined website, LinkedIn and PR strategy contributed to meaningful revenue gains within four months.

Edge also continued hosting The Edge Room at Legalweek and Running Legal Like a Business, strengthening its role as the industry’s event-centric hub for news and product launches.

“2025 was about clarity, acceleration and impact. Human + AI isn’t just a message for us; it’s how we work,” says Amy Juers, MBA, CEO of Edge Marketing. “Our clients are moving fast, and we’re proud to help them lead with purpose and show up where it matters.”

About Edge Marketing, Inc.

Edge Marketing, Inc. is a global leader in delivering results-driven strategic marketing and public relations expertise to clients in the legal, accounting and professional services industries. As an award-winning full-service agency since 1997, Edge combines innovative technology with strategic expertise to provide fractional CMO services, GEO services, strategic planning and budgeting, public relations, branding, website development, email campaigns and digital advertising for clients worldwide. With a focus on authenticity and leveraging reliable technology, Edge has helped B2B organizations reach the top through innovative marketing and public relations strategies that deliver measurable results and elevate its clients’ brands. To learn more, visit www.edgemarketinginc.com.

