Hennessey Announces Alex Roys as President Amid Record Expansion

SEALY, Texas, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hennessey Group has announced the promotion of Alex Roys to President, overseeing all operations across Hennessey® Performance, Hennessey® Special Vehicles, and Tuner School®. Roys, who joined Hennessey in 2013, assumes the role effective immediately to lead day-to-day management of all the Group’s activities. Company founder and CEO John Hennessey will continue to guide overall strategy and long-term vision.

Under Roys’ operational leadership, Hennessey has expanded partnerships with Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis. The brand has delivered some of the most powerful and sought-after builds in the industry, including The EXORCIST® Camaro ZL1, 1,000-horsepower Cadillac Escalade-V, RAM MAMMOTH® TRX and RHO, and high-performance Ford Venom® F-150, VelociRaptor® Raptor, and Super Venom® Mustang programs.

“Alex has proven himself as a strong, capable leader who embodies the passion and performance spirit that defines our brand,” said John Hennessey, Founder and CEO. “His deep understanding of our customers and his commitment to innovation make him the ideal person to drive our next chapter of growth while preserving the Texas grit that got us here.”

Roys’ appointment comes at a time of record growth for Hennessey. In 2024, the Sealy-based company built more than 570 vehicles and is on track to triple production by the end of 2026. In August, Hennessey broke ground on a $15 million expansion at its Texas headquarters, adding capacity for vehicle production, Tuner School’s hands-on education programs, and future growth of Hennessey Special Vehicles.

“Having worked across nearly every facet of the company, from washing cars to operations, I’ve gained a deep understanding of what makes Hennessey tick,” said Alex Roys, President of The Hennessey Group. “This unique perspective has allowed me to streamline processes and ensure we remain agile, even as we scale. Moving fast is at the core of who we are both on the track and with running the business and I am very committed to pushing that forward as well as keeping our desire for excitement. I am thrilled to be continuing with an already brilliant leadership team, and together we will continue pushing the boundaries of what we can achieve while maintaining the culture of excellence that has always been at the heart of Hennessey.”

Roys, a Texas A&M graduate, joined the company when Hennessey was a tight-knit team of just 15 employees. Over the past decade, he has held multiple key positions within the company, growing alongside the brand as it has expanded into one of the world’s most respected hypercar builders and performance brands. Most recently, as Chief Operating Officer, he played an instrumental role in helping streamline processes and expedite growth, supporting Hennessey’s rise from a small, passionate group to a robust organization with over 140 employees and growing.

Beyond his leadership experience, Roys is a recognized enthusiast. Being an avid motorsports fan and skilled driver, he has a genuine passion for performance that goes beyond the boardroom. Whether he’s leading a meeting, analyzing financials, or behind the wheel testing the latest Hennessey build on the track, Roys’ hands-on approach and deep understanding of the automotive world give him a unique, expert perspective on everything the company does. His knowledge and enthusiasm for all things high-performance are central to Hennessey’s ethos, helping drive the brand forward with authenticity and credibility.

“At Hennessey, our customers are at the center of everything we do,” said Roys. “They fuel our drive to push boundaries, innovate, and deliver vehicles that define what performance means. As we grow, my focus will be on keeping that passion alive while building on the incredible foundation John and our team have created.”

The Hennessey Group’s mission remains the same: to build the fastest, most exciting vehicles in the world, crafted with precision, driven by passion, and backed by Texas pride.

With Roys at the helm, Hennessey will continue to drive momentum across all brands, capitalizing on the growing demand for high-performance vehicles. With aggressive expansion plans underway, the company is primed to meet the needs of enthusiasts and collectors worldwide. For more information or to inquire about custom builds, visit HennesseyPerformance.com or call +1 979.885.1300.

About Hennessey Performance

Based in Sealy, Texas, Hennessey comprises Hennessey Special Vehicles (HSV), Hennessey Performance (HPE), and Tuner School. The company has re-engineered more than 15,000 vehicles for performance enthusiasts worldwide to deliver unparalleled driving thrills. Alongside modifying a diverse range of sports and muscle cars since 1991, the company also applies its high-performance expertise to trucks and SUVs.

Every Hennessey product is dyno-proven, fully track-tested, street-legal, and warrantied. Customers can choose from road-ready performance-enhanced vehicles by Hennessey from various brands, including Cadillac, Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, GMC, Jeep, and RAM, all benefitting from a host of high-performance upgrades.

With its own test track, engineering curriculum for aspiring tuners, 140 team members, and capacity to simultaneously work on around 50 vehicles, Hennessey Performance is one of the world's leading specialist vehicle engineering companies. In 2025, Hennessey announced plans to double the size of its production facility with demand for its high-performance vehicles forecast to double by 2026. HennesseyPerformance.com

