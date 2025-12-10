AIM ImmunoTech Announces Release of the Next CEO Corner Segment

Tom Equels, CEO of AIM ImmunoTech, discusses the unmet need and driving Ampligen forward in pancreatic cancer

 | Source: AIM ImmunoTech Inc. AIM ImmunoTech Inc.

OCALA, Fla., Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) (“AIM” or the “Company”) today announced the next CEO Corner segment has been published on the Company’s website.

In this latest CEO Corner segment, AIM Chief Executive Officer Thomas Equels discusses the unmet need in pancreatic cancer and the Company’s lead program, Ampligen® (rintatolimod), and its ongoing evaluation in the DURIPANC Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in combination with AstraZeneca’s Imfinzi® (durvalumab).

The CEO Corner segment is now available here.

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders and viral diseases, including COVID-19. The Company’s lead product is a first-in-class investigational drug called Ampligen® (rintatolimod), a dsRNA and highly selective TLR3 agonist immuno-modulator with broad spectrum activity in clinical trials for globally important cancers, viral diseases and disorders of the immune system.

