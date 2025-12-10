Ethical Tech Project Appoints Veteran Technology Leader Robert Levitan as Co-Chair and Member of Its Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ethical Tech Project (ETP), a leading nonprofit dedicated to advancing the responsible use of artificial intelligence, data, and emerging technologies, today announced that veteran technology entrepreneur and industry leader Robert Levitan has been appointed Co-Chair and will join the organization’s Board of Directors. His appointment comes at a moment of rapid AI acceleration, heightening the need for practical, human-centered frameworks that help companies innovate responsibly.

Levitan will serve alongside Co-Chair Jennie Baird, combining their complementary strengths in strategic vision, program execution, and industry influence. Together, they will lead ETP’s next phase of growth, including expanding national partnerships, deepening industry engagement, advancing the organization’s Fellowship and curriculum-based programs, and amplifying ETP’s voice in the rapidly evolving AI landscape.

A longtime digital entrepreneur, Levitan has helped shape multiple phases of the Internet’s development, from early online communities to advanced e-commerce and enterprise solutions. Over the past thirty years, he has founded, scaled, and advised companies such as iVillage, Flooz.com, Pando Networks, and various venture-backed startups, establishing himself as a thoughtful leader at the crossroads of technology, society, and governance. His recent work focuses on the societal impacts of AI and the importance of robust, transparent frameworks that safeguard individuals and communities as technology progresses.

“Those of us who helped build the early Internet learned firsthand that transformative technologies come with both promise and unintended consequences. Today, with AI advancing at unprecedented speed, we are in another defining moment, one that will shape society for generations,” said Levitan. “I feel a real calling to bring my historical perspective, my network, and my passion for responsible innovation to the Ethical Tech Project. This organization is uniquely positioned to help industry, policymakers, and communities ensure AI delivers more benefit than harm.”

Baird, who helped establish ETP’s programming and Fellowship curriculum, emphasized the significance of Levitan’s leadership.

“Robert’s experience, credibility, and strategic vision will help accelerate ETP’s mission at a time when the world needs it most. His ability to activate partnerships and mobilize industry leaders will allow us to scale our programs and engage organizations eager to adopt responsible, human-centered AI practices,” said Baird.

ETP was incubated by super{set}, the company builder for AI-native and data-first startups founded by technology entrepreneurs Tom Chavez and Vivek Vaidya. Its mission is to develop broad, cross-sector frameworks for responsible AI development and deployment.

“Robert’s appointment marks an important milestone in ETP’s growth. His leadership will help the organization deepen its impact, expand its coalition, and bring more companies, institutions, and innovators into the conversation about ethical technology. I’m excited to partner with him to advance ETP’s founding vision,” said Chavez.

Board of Directors

Levitan joins a distinguished Board that also includes:

Jennie Baird , Co-Chair

, Co-Chair Tom Chavez , Co-Founder, super{set}

, Co-Founder, super{set} Vivek Vaidya , Co-Founder, super{set}

, Co-Founder, super{set} Dr. James Mickens , Professor of Computer Science, Harvard University

, Professor of Computer Science, Harvard University Andrew Hall , Professor of Political Economy, Stanford Graduate School of Business

, Professor of Political Economy, Stanford Graduate School of Business Nishant Bhajaria , Privacy Executive, Privado.ai

, Privacy Executive, Privado.ai Zareena Javed, General Counsel, Drift.com





The organization plans to expand the Board in 2026 to support its rapidly evolving mission and to grow engagement from industry partners.

About the Ethical Tech Project

The Ethical Tech Project (ETP) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing responsible, transparent, and human-centered innovation in artificial intelligence and emerging technologies. Through applied research, a hands-on fellowship program, practical curricula, industry partnerships, and advocacy, ETP equips organizations with the frameworks and tools they need to build and deploy ethical technology at scale. Learn more at www.ethicaltechproject.org and follow ETP on LinkedIn .

Media Contact

John McCartney

JMAC PR for Ethical Tech Project

john@jmacpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/02ff7d6a-0676-44b2-9ab9-ff9c009f50db