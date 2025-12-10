BLUE HAT Announces the Entry into Malaysian Gold Market and Continuous Expansion in Gold Trade Business

XIAMEN, China, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (“Blue Hat” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BHAT) announced the official establishment of its Malaysian subsidiary, GOLDEN ALPHA STRATEGY SDN. BHD., in Penang. This marks the company's full-scale entry into the Southeast Asian gold market with Malaysia at its core. Against the backdrop of sustained global gold market activity, Malaysia demonstrates strong growth potential. From Q3 2024 to Q3 2025, demand for gold bars and coins in Malaysia increased by over 38%, positioning its market size within the global top five. Data from the World Gold Council further corroborates this trend, showing that Malaysia's gold investment demand reached 2.5 tonnes in Q1 2025, a year-on-year increase of 34% [1]. This series of data indicate that Malaysian market exhibits significant resilience and growth potential even in a high-price gold environment.

The appeal of Malaysian market stems not only from robust demand but also from its solid industrial foundation and clear development prospects. As a global significant gold processing and manufacturing hub, Malaysia possesses a complete industry chain from production to retail. Penang stands as the core of the country's gold manufacturing sector, contributing approximately 80% of its gold jewelry production. Industry analysis forecasts that Malaysian gold jewelry retail market is expected to continue expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%, projected to grow from RM 18.3 billion in 2025 to RM 23.4 billion in 2029 [2]. Concurrently, the rise of digital investment channels, such as bank gold savings accounts and gold ETFs, is attracting more young investors, forming a "dual-engine" for market growth alongside traditional physical retail.

On the policy front, Malaysia offers a highly favorable business environment for the gold market. There is no import or export tariffs on gold bars and jewellery. Products meeting the "Investment Precious Metals (IPM)" standard are fully tax-exempt, and gold jewellery is also exempt from the Sales and Service Tax (SST) [3]. These policies significantly reduce transaction costs and industry friction, enhancing Malaysia's competitiveness to be a global gold trade and investment hub.

Guided by Blue Hat's strategy to "resolutely expand the scale of gold trade," the Southeast Asian market, centered in Malaysia, has become a crucial step in the Company's global expansion. Leveraging on Penang's mature industrial ecosystem and regional influence, the company will continue to deepen its gold trade business in Malaysia, integrate local high-quality channel and supply chain resources, and build a stable and efficient operational system.

Chen Xiaodong, CEO of Blue Hat, stated, "Since Blue Hat formally commences its gold trade business, the company has cumulatively completed transactions of 200,000 grams. We believe that effectively integrating channel resources for gold trading will further solidify the company's business moat. On this foundation, Blue Hat is committed to delivering long-term value to shareholders and investors through holding and trading gold."

Reference

[1] World Gold Council. Global Gold Demand Trends Report, First Quarter 2025.

[2] "Malaysia's Gold Industry Continues to Heat Up, Digital Investment and Physical Retail Advance Together," Financial Times, https://businesstimescn.com/articles/621961.html

[3] "Gold not subject to SST due to investment, cultural, economic reasons, says Treasury sec-gen."

About Blue Hat

Blue Hat, through its subsidiaries, operates a comprehensive gold trading business. Our core business model is built upon physical gold trading, gold derivatives trading, and the development of innovative, AI-enabled trading platforms. Our operations center on gold trading and related services, with strategic initiatives in gold supply chain services, intelligent trading platforms, gold derivatives, and the tokenization of gold as Real World Assets (RWA). For more information, please visit the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.bluehatgroup.com. The Company routinely provides important information on its website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the Company’s SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated in its forward-looking statements.

Contacts:

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Phone: +86 (592) 228-0010

Email: ir@bluehatgroup.net