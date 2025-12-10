New Childfree Trust Study Reveals the ‘Childfree Care Crisis’: 70% of Adults Without Kids Have No Estate Plan; Leaving a $67 Billion ‘Fiduciary Void’ in U.S. Long-Term Care

Report Finds Most Childfree Americans Are Unprepared For Aging and Long-Term Care;

Study Finds 77% of Childfree Adults Own Pets, A Significant Influencing Their Estate Planning

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn., Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new study from Childfree Trust® uncovers a nationwide crisis: most Childfree adults - who make up one-quarter of the U.S. population - are dangerously unprepared for estate decisions and care as they age. The report, led by Dr. Jay Zigmont, PhD, MBA, CFP®, with advisory input from Dr. Sara Zeff Geber, PhD, lays out the financial, legal, and emotional consequences of this growing “care gap.”

Other Key Findings from the Report:

A Major Estate Planning Gap – Only 19.9% of Childfree adults have a will, compared to 32% of the general U.S. population. More than 70% report they haven't completed any legal planning documents at all, including wills, trusts, or power of attorney.



The "Decision Void" – Childfree individuals describe feeling paralyzed by the question of who will handle their care or inherit their estate. Without adult children or other clear defaults, many delay planning indefinitely.



Unprepared for Long-Term Care – Fewer than 13% of Childfree respondents have long-term care insurance, despite being statistically more likely to require paid care later in life. Most expressed fear of "aging alone" or being neglected without an advocate.



The Fiduciary Paradox – Nearly half (47%) said they would consider appointing a professional fiduciary to manage their affairs, while a nearly equal share (51%) said they don't trust professional fiduciaries - highlighting a need for a new, relationship-based model of professional support.



Paths Forward – The report offers actionable strategies for breaking planning paralysis, starting with identifying a "chosen family," formalizing powers of attorney, creating pet care plans, and reframing legacy planning around values and philanthropy rather than lineage.



Drawing from a national survey of more than 600 respondents, findings reveal that most adults without children lack even basic estate documents and are deeply uncertain about who will act on their behalf in a medical emergency or at the end of life. The findings illuminate what researchers describe as the “decision void,” a profound emotional and logistical paralysis that prevents meaningful action.

“The Childfree population represents a quarter of all U.S. adults, yet most financial and legal systems still revolve around families with children,” said Dr. Zigmont, Founder and CEO of Childfree Trust, the first nationwide fiduciary estate planning and next-of-kin solution designed specifically for Childfree and Permanently Childless adults. “When you don’t have children, the default next-of-kin assumption disappears, resulting in cracks in the foundation of traditional financial and estate planning. This survey shows advisors must move beyond child-centric models and engage clients in values-based conversations that address the ‘who will help me as I age’ question head-on.”

Additionally, 77% of Childfree adults report having pets. The report notes that pets play a central role in Childfree households - often serving as “furry family members” - and that concern for their future care is a major emotional driver in estate planning decisions.

“This research makes clear that America’s estate and care planning systems haven’t changed with the demographic shifts of the last few decades. They remain focused on parenthood,” said Dr. Geber, Senior Advisor to Childfree Trust and author of Essential Retirement Planning for Solo Agers. “As more adults choose to be child free, professionals and policymakers alike must adapt to support autonomy and dignity for this growing population.”

Estate planning isn’t just about what happens after you die, rather it’s about protecting your quality of life while you’re still living. Unexpected illness, injury, and cognitive decline can happen at any age, even in your 50s or 60s. A will, powers of attorney, and healthcare directives ensure your wishes are honored if you can’t make decisions yourself either in temporary or long-term situations. They answer essential questions: Who will make financial or medical choices for me? Who will ensure my care preferences are followed, my bills are paid, and my independence is respected? Thoughtful planning now helps preserve your autonomy and peace of mind for years to come.

“For Childfree individuals, the path forward involves acknowledging their unique circumstances, formalizing their chosen family networks, and prioritizing planning for incapacity - not just death- to secure the autonomy they so highly value,” added Dr. Zigmont. “At Childfree Trust, we are building the research, education, and planning frameworks to help professionals and individuals alike navigate this new approach with clarity and confidence.”

To download the full white paper on the survey findings, visit https://childfreetrust.com/lp/childfree-care-crisis/ .

About Childfree Trust®

Childfree Trust® is the first nationwide fiduciary estate planning and next-of-kin solution designed specifically for Childfree and Permanently Childless adults. The platform combines comprehensive online legal document creation with 24/7 emergency response and access to a professional fiduciary partner—ensuring members’ wishes are protected in life and beyond. From naming medical and financial powers of attorney to creating detailed care and pet plans, the service provides peace of mind for those who value autonomy, security, and continuity.

Childfree Trust is part of the Childfree Enterprises ecosystem, alongside Childfree Wealth®, a fiduciary-only financial planning firm, and Childfree Insights™, a research and education hub advancing understanding of the Childfree experience. Together, these brands define a new model of Life and Legacy Stewardship™, helping Childfree people live intentionally and plan confidently for the future.

Learn more at www.childfreetrust.com .

