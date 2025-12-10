MANTECH Acquires Data and AI Leader Elder Research

HERNDON, Va., Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MANTECH, a leading provider of cyber, AI and other mission-critical technology solutions, today announced the acquisition of Elder Research, a trusted provider of AI and data science solutions, applications and training for Fortune 500 and U.S. government clients. The acquisition builds on MANTECH’s proven experience in developing and delivering industry-leading AI and automation solutions at the speed and depth of mission need.

“MANTECH has been at the forefront of AI for more than a decade, and we are thrilled to add Elder Research’s world-class team, differentiated data and AI capabilities, 30 years of applied past performance and client-first culture to our own,” said MANTECH CEO and President Matt Tait. “Together, we will accelerate our combined innovation and capabilities to drive client return on investment and offer career opportunities that no other company can match.”

Elder Research’s record of success has included protecting sensitive intelligence missions against sophisticated insider threats; leading high-visibility mission analytics efforts for trade security; applying AI to detect fraud, waste and abuse; maximizing performance of critical infrastructure through innovative predictive maintenance; and automating real-time forecasting with precision. The company’s track record not only includes solving the most challenging technical problems, but also guiding clients through the operational integration required to make data and AI solutions succeed in the real world.

“In an industry where less than 20 percent of data science and AI projects make it out of the lab into the real world, we have built a differentiated approach where 90 percent of our solutions are implemented, adopted and delivering real ROI,” said Elder Research Founder John Elder. “MANTECH shares our values of excellence, integrity and service to our federal and commercial clients, and together, we can even more effectively help our clients achieve their challenging missions.”

The Elder Research team will join MANTECH’s Data and AI Practice, led by Chief Data and AI Officer Brandy Durham, which is at the forefront of delivering high-impact AI solutions that drive government and commercial clients’ success. The Practice’s elite team of data and AI experts, vendor-agnostic approach and partner innovation network provide state-of-the-art solutions that turn data into actionable insights.

“We are thrilled to welcome the highly talented members of the Elder Research team —driving scale, innovation, and client success,” said Durham. “I have long admired Elder Research and Founder John Elder — an industry pioneer at the forefront of unlocking the power of data analytics and AI capabilities in government and commercial industry.”

“By combining Elder Research’s proven success in data science and AI with MANTECH’s premier capabilities, we’re scaling a rare blend of execution-focused innovation, deep technical expertise and practical training,” said Elder Research CEO Gerhard Pilcher. “Together, we’re uniquely positioned to deliver real-world impact—and to confidently equip the next generation of AI leaders with the tools, skills and knowledge they need to advance their mission.”

About MANTECH

MANTECH provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. Defense, Intelligence and Federal Civilian agencies. In business for more than 57 years, we are a leading provider of data, analytics and AI solutions, full-spectrum cyber, enterprise IT and high-end engineering and software application development solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information on MANTECH can be found at: MANTECH.com.

