ELB Learning Wins Multimillion-Dollar Defense Acquisition University Contract to Advance Learning Modernization

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELB Learning , a trusted learning technology provider to enterprise and government organizations worldwide, announced today that it has been awarded a five-year, multimillion-dollar contract by the Defense Acquisition University (DAU). The agreement will equip DAU with enterprise licenses and support for Lectora™, ELB Learning’s flagship eLearning authoring tool, to power world-class acquisition training for the Department of War.

The contract supports DAU’s ongoing modernization of its learning ecosystem, enabling faculty to rapidly create engaging and compliant digital training experiences across its global network. This work helps develop and certify the professionals who manage the government’s multi-billion-dollar defense procurement and contracting efforts.

As part of the partnership, ELB Learning will provide comprehensive onboarding implementation, and technical support including LMS migration assistance, train-the-trainer programs, and expert services for course, game, and simulation design.

“We’re honored to support DAU’s mission to strengthen the warfighting acquisition workforce,” said Peter Banfield, President of Government Services at ELB Learning. “Lectora’s powerful capabilities align perfectly with DAU’s vision for data-driven and agile learning experiences that prepare warfighting professionals for today’s complex missions.”

This contract reinforces ELB Learning’s track record with government organizations delivering secure, scalable, and effective learning technologies that drive performance and mission readiness. For more information about ELB Learning and its suite of learning and training solutions, visit www.elblearning.com .

