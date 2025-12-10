Outdoor Lighting Market Size to Hit USD 49.69 Billion by 2033, at 7.34% CAGR | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outdoor Lighting Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Outdoor Lighting Market Size is valued at USD 28.23 Billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 49.69 Billion by 2033 and grow at a CAGR of 7.34% over 2026-2033.”

Smart City Development Rapidly is Driving the Market Growth Globally

The rapid urbanization of the world and the extensive construction of smart city projects are two key factors propelling the growth of the outdoor lighting industry. In order to increase safety, lower energy consumption, and improve urban aesthetics, cities are investing more in contemporary outdoor lighting systems including LED streetlights, smart poles, and adaptable lighting networks. LED technology is the recommended option for outdoor municipal and commercial applications due to its extended lifespan, low maintenance requirements, and high energy efficiency. The need for connected and energy-efficient outdoor lighting systems is only growing as governments prioritize enhancing nighttime visibility, bolstering public infrastructure, and implementing intelligent IoT-based lighting controls.

Get a Sample Report of Outdoor Lighting Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/9021

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Philips Lighting

Acuity Brands, Inc.

Eaton Corporation

Cree, Inc.

General Electric (GE Lighting)

Osram Licht AG

Hubbell Incorporated

Zumtobel Group

Thorn Lighting

Panasonic Corporation

Syska LED (Syska LED Lights Private Ltd.)

Dialight plc

Schréder Group

Havells India Ltd.

Hinkley Lighting

LEDVANCE

Lutron Electronics

Legrand S.A.

Toshiba Lighting & Technology

Fagerhult Group

Outdoor Lighting Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 28.23 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 49.69 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.34% From 2026 to 2033 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Product (LED Lights, Plasma Lamps, High-Intensity Discharge Lamps, Fluorescent Lights)

• By Lumen Output (Below 1,000, 1,000–4,000, Above 4,000)

• By Application (Residential, Commercial)

• By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online)





Purchase Single User PDF of Outdoor Lighting Market Report (20% Discount) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/9021

Key Industry Segmentation:

By Product

In 2025, LED Lights led the market with a share of 50.62% due to their superior energy efficiency, long lifespan, reduced maintenance cost, and compatibility with smart lighting systems. Plasma Lamps is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 10.40% driven by their high-intensity illumination, strong performance in large outdoor areas, and suitability for industrial and sports lighting.

By Lumen Output

In 2025, 1,000–4,000 Lumens led the market with a share of 67.40% as it is ideal for most outdoor applications including residential exteriors, pathways, parking areas, and small commercial spaces. Above 4,000 Lumens is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 9.50% driven by rising demand for high-intensity illumination in highways, stadiums, industrial zones, and public infrastructure projects.

By Application

In 2025, Commercial led the market with a share of 66.10% fueled by extensive use in streets, parking lots, campuses, hospitality areas, and public infrastructure projects. Residential is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 8.90% supported by rising consumer investment in home exteriors, gardens, driveways, and security lighting.

By Distribution Channel

In 2025, Offline led the market with a share of 65.40% as many buyers especially commercial and government entities prefer in-person product evaluation, installation support, and long-term service assurance. Online is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 11.20% driven by expanding e-commerce, product variety, competitive pricing, and increasing consumer comfort with digital purchases.

Regional Insights:

The North America dominated the Outdoor Lighting Market in 2025E, with over 35.84% revenue share, due to advanced urban infrastructure, large-scale smart city deployments, and strong investment in energy-efficient LED systems.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to have the fastest-growing CAGR 8.44%, supported by rapid urbanization, infrastructure expansion, and large government-led smart city projects. Massive investments in highways, public spaces, and industrial zones fuel the need for modern LED and solar-powered outdoor lighting.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customized research on Outdoor Lighting Market? Submit your inquiry here @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/9021

Recent Developments:

In October 2025 , Philips launched the “Aura Floodlight” in India, a new outdoor LED floodlight blending decorative style with professional grade outdoor illumination.

, Philips launched the “Aura Floodlight” in India, a new outdoor LED floodlight blending decorative style with professional grade outdoor illumination. In May 2025, Zumtobel launched “TECTON II”, the second generation continuous row lighting system, offering high lumen output (210 lm/W) and enhanced durability for urban/outdoor installations.

Exclusive Sections of the Outdoor Lighting Market Report (The USPs):

CAPACITY UTILIZATION RATES – helps you identify the production efficiency of major outdoor lighting manufacturers, revealing whether the industry is operating at optimal capacity or facing underutilization. This metric supports investment planning and production scalability analysis.

– helps you identify the production efficiency of major outdoor lighting manufacturers, revealing whether the industry is operating at optimal capacity or facing underutilization. This metric supports investment planning and production scalability analysis. SUPPLY CHAIN & TRADE DYNAMICS – helps you evaluate global supply chain efficiency by analyzing import–export volumes, tariff structures, and regulatory frameworks across key markets. It highlights how trade policies and logistics influence pricing, sourcing, and competitiveness.

– helps you evaluate global supply chain efficiency by analyzing import–export volumes, tariff structures, and regulatory frameworks across key markets. It highlights how trade policies and logistics influence pricing, sourcing, and competitiveness. ENVIRONMENTAL COMPLIANCE METRICS – helps you understand the adherence of outdoor lighting systems to environmental and safety standards such as IEC, UL, CE, and RoHS. This section also measures energy efficiency and light pollution control, critical for sustainable infrastructure development.

– helps you understand the adherence of outdoor lighting systems to environmental and safety standards such as IEC, UL, CE, and RoHS. This section also measures energy efficiency and light pollution control, critical for sustainable infrastructure development. INVESTMENT & FINANCIAL BENCHMARKS – helps you track market expansion through mergers, acquisitions, and CAPEX trends in smart and solar lighting. ROI analysis across product lines aids in understanding the profitability and financial health of manufacturers.

– helps you track market expansion through mergers, acquisitions, and CAPEX trends in smart and solar lighting. ROI analysis across product lines aids in understanding the profitability and financial health of manufacturers. SUSTAINABILITY & GREEN LIGHTING ADOPTION – helps you uncover the shift toward eco-friendly solutions, highlighting adoption rates of LED and solar lighting, recyclable material usage, and compliance with green building certifications like Energy Star and ISO standards.

– helps you uncover the shift toward eco-friendly solutions, highlighting adoption rates of LED and solar lighting, recyclable material usage, and compliance with green building certifications like Energy Star and ISO standards. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE – helps you assess the strategic positioning of leading lighting companies, supported by their capacity expansion, technological upgrades, and sustainability-driven innovations shaping the next phase of the outdoor lighting market.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.