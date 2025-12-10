Niterra Partners with Rackspace Technology to Accelerate Digital Transformation with Rapid Migration to Google Cloud

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology®, a leading end-to-end hybrid cloud and AI solutions company, today announced that Niterra EMEA GmbH (hereafter Niterra), a technical ceramics and major automotive supplier, partnered with Rackspace to advance its digital transformation through a rapid migration to Google Cloud. Niterra selected Rackspace based on its deep expertise in business-critical workload migration, modernization and management as well as customer-first approach.

Guided by its ‘Google first’ IT strategy, Niterra set out to unify its global server landscape under a single cloud platform. Midway through the initiative, the company faced an urgent requirement: migrate its entire SAP ECC environment to Google Cloud within just two months — less than half the typical timeline — while simultaneously consolidating three on premises data centers in Dubai, Johannesburg, and Frankfurt.

With no prior cloud footprint, the company needed a partner capable of delivering speed, security and zero business disruption.

“We needed a partner with not only deep SAP and Google Cloud experience, but also the ability to understand our unique business requirements and ensure our operational continuity throughout the project,” stated Bernd Hinkmann, Senior Manager, IT Service Delivery Management EMEA at Niterra.

Rackspace Technology designed and executed a secure, scalable migration strategy that delivered:

A secure Google Cloud landing zone with governance and security controls as the foundation for all workloads

The consolidation of three global data centers and migration of all virtual machines using Google’s native tools and supplemental methods for compatibility

The transfer of 4TB of business-critical SAP data across development, QA, production and reporting systems with optimized network performance

The completion of SAP migration in just two months, far ahead of industry norms

Uninterrupted operations for critical processes like logistics and warehouse management

Global collaboration across the U.S., Mexico, Germany and India for seamless execution and knowledge transfer

The migration delivered immediate operational stability and positioned Niterra for future innovation on Google Cloud. Rackspace Modern Operations and Rackspace Application Services for SAP provided ongoing managed services, ensuring operational continuity and compliance with strict industry standards.

“With Rackspace as our partner, we achieved an optimal scenario. The best part is that the transition was secure and stable,” said Hinkmann. “We did not have any performance issues, downtime or problems. We received very positive feedback from everybody involved with and impacted by our move to the cloud.”

"Niterra’s rapid migration to Google Cloud reflects the future of enterprise transformation — fast, secure, and disruption-free,” said D K Sinha, President Public Cloud, Rackspace Technology. “At Rackspace, we’re proud to deliver not just technical execution, but a strategic foundation for innovation. This project proves what’s possible when expertise and collaboration come together."

Discussions are already underway for additional modernization projects.

Read the full case study at: Niterra | Rackspace Technology

