Treasure Global Accelerates Launch of OXI Wallet, Secures First Corporate Client, and Eyes 100x Growth

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ: TGL) (“Treasure Global” or the “Company”), a Southeast Asia–anchored technology company, today announced the accelerated release of OXI wallet, its next-generation digital asset platform, ahead of the originally planned 1H 2026 launch schedule. The Company has secured its first corporate client, Legacy Trustee Berhad, which has purchased 1,000 Visa cards, generating USD 120,000 in confirmed revenue from the card sales. Combined with recurring transaction fees from these users, first-year revenue is projected to exceed USD 1 million.

With this momentum, OXI wallet is targeting 100,000 users onboarded by the end of the first year, which could generate more than USD 100 million in total revenue, representing a 100x growth potential.

As part of its growth strategy, Treasure Global has entered into heads of terms for the proposed acquisition of a 51% equity interest in Quarters Elite Advisory Sdn. Bhd. (“Quarters Elite”), a Malaysian financial advisory organization managing approximately USD 150 million in client assets. With a network of over 350 professional consultants serving nearly 3,000 clients, Quarters Elite is expected to provide a powerful distribution channel for OXI wallet, improving market penetration and accelerating corporate client onboarding.

“Leveraging the combined reach of Legacy Trustee Berhad and Quarters Elite’s advisor network, Treasure Global aims to onboard 100,000 OXI wallet users by year-end, generating substantial revenue potential,” said Eugene, Product Manager of OXI wallet.

“Launching OXI wallet ahead of schedule and securing our first corporate client marks a major step forward for Treasure Global,” said Carlson Thow, CEO of Treasure Global. “With the proposed acquisition of Quarters Elite, we gain immediate access to a strong nationwide distribution network that positions us to scale faster than anticipated and unlock additional corporate opportunities.”

OXI wallet supports major blockchain networks, including Binance, Ethereum, TRON, and Solana, and adheres to international KYC and anti-money laundering (AML) standards. The platform also features an AI-powered portfolio assistant that offers personalized, data-driven insights while allowing users to maintain full control over their assets. This feature will be rolled out progressively in selected markets, subject to local regulatory requirements.

Treasure Global expects OXI wallet to play a meaningful role in the Company’s long-term digital asset strategy, contributing to future opportunities in payments, asset tokenization, staking products, and broader blockchain-enabled financial services. The early launch and strategic partnerships position the Company to capture growing market demand as digital assets mature into mainstream financial infrastructure.

About Treasure Global:

Treasure Global is a Malaysia-based technology solutions provider specializing in innovative platforms that drive digital transformation in retail and services. The Company’s flagship product is the ZCITY Super App, which integrates e-payment solutions with customer loyalty rewards to create a seamless online-to-offline user experience. As of June 2025, ZCITY has attracted over 2.7 million registered users, positioning Treasure Global as a key player in Malaysia’s digital economy. Treasure Global continuously leverages cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence and data analytics, to enhance its platform’s capabilities across e-commerce, fintech, and other verticals.

Visit treasureglobal.org for more information.

