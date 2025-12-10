WMP Law and FBFG: CleanChoice Energy Sued in Massachusetts Class Action for Overcharging Customers

BOSTON, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CleanChoice Energy, Inc., a major electricity company with over 200,000 customers nationwide, vastly overcharged Massachusetts households for electricity and misleadingly marketed its electricity coming from local solar and wind farms, according to a class action lawsuit filed in Federal Court in Boston by class action attorneys Finkelstein Blankinship Frei-Pearson & Garber and Wittels McInturff Palikovic.

The class action, brought on behalf of all Massachusetts customers, explains that after an introductory period, CleanChoice moves customers to a variable rate plan, which CleanChoice represents will charge market-based rates. According to the filing, CleanChoice’s rates are significantly higher than what the utility charges, and its rates do not follow wholesale market trends or actual supply costs, with customers paying two, three, or even four times the utility rate.

“This case is about making energy companies live up to their promises,” said D. Greg Blankinship of Finkelstein, Blankinship, Frei-Pearson & Garber, LLP. “If you promise prices tied to market conditions and costs, you can’t turn around and charge families double or triple the utility rate month after month. This lawsuit seeks to recover that money for Massachusetts consumers.”

The class action also challenges CleanChoice’s claim that its electricity is sourced from local wind and solar farms. In reality, CleanChoice’s customers receive standard grid (“brown”) electricity like everyone else, with CleanChoice purchasing inexpensive offsets on the back end to claim its electricity is “green.” According to the filing, that practice does not alter the electricity delivered to customers’ homes. When combined with inflated prices, it leaves families paying a substantial premium without receiving what they were promised.

“Massachusetts customers should get what they were promised: fair prices that make sense,” said J. Burkett McInturff of Wittels McInturff Palikovic. “We’re asking the court to stop these practices and to return the overcharges to the people who paid them.”

The suit seeks damages, restitution, attorneys’ fees, and injunctive relief to bar further overcharges, and it asserts claims under Massachusetts law along with breach of contract and breach of the covenant of good faith and fair dealing. The case is Ware v. CleanChoice Energy, Inc., pending in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, case number 1:25-cv-13623

The plaintiff’s legal team, consisting of Finkelstein Blankinship Frei-Pearson & Garber and Wittels McInturff Palikovic, has requested a jury trial.

About Finkelstein, Blankinship, Frei-Pearson & Garber, LLP

The lawyers of Finkelstein, Blankinship, Frei-Pearson & Garber, LLP have successfully litigated complex class actions in federal and state courts across the country and have obtained successful results for clients against some of the world’s largest corporations. FBFG has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for consumers and employees in actions spanning more than a decade.

About Wittels McInturff Palikovic

WMP is a nationally recognized class-action firm that represents consumers and workers across the country. The firm’s attorneys have recovered more than $400 million for clients and achieved landmark results in consumer-protection and civil-rights matters, including a landmark $253 million jury award in the largest employment class action ever tried to verdict in New York, and a $62 million settlement against a weight-loss app alleged to have engaged in deceptive autorenewal practices.

