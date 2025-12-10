China Leads Therapeutic Access with 74 Approved Immuno-Oncology Agents

Dublin, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Immuno-oncology (2025)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest report delves into the dynamic field of immuno-oncology, shedding light on current trends, leading products, and emerging opportunities within eight major markets: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, and China. Covering a wide spectrum of topics, the report provides a thorough analysis of the regulatory landscape, market accessibility, commercial assessments, and the critical role of regulatory bodies.

The global market for bispecific antibodies, cancer vaccines, checkpoint modulators, cell therapies, cytokines, and oncolytic viruses has exhibited substantial growth, expanding from $10.4 billion in 2014 to $74 billion in 2024. Projections estimate this market will reach $186 billion by 2031, primarily propelled by the dominance of checkpoint modulators and T-cell engagers.

China stands out with extensive therapeutic access, boasting 74 approved agents, surpassing the 53 available in the US. Non-small cell lung cancer emerges as the indication with the highest number of approved immuno-oncology treatments, underscoring the need for innovative approaches. However, unmet needs persist, particularly in personalized treatment using biomarkers and therapies for checkpoint refractory patients, alongside the high costs of existing therapies.

Key Highlights:

In-depth analysis covers the eight major markets, evaluating current treatment options and pipeline developments.

The report offers insights into strategic competitive assessments, focusing on current and future drugs, key opinion leader insights, and implications for the severe asthma market.

The sales forecast model considers a base year of 2023 and projects trends up to 2033.

Scope:

A comprehensive overview of immuno-oncology, highlighting trends and classes of IO drugs such as immune checkpoint modulators, bispecific T-cell engagers, cell therapies, cytokine therapeutics, cancer vaccines, and oncolytic viruses.

Detailed assessment of leading marketed and pipeline products, opportunities, challenges, and unmet needs in the IO field.

Exploration of commercial assessment focusing on current and future major players in the market.

Reasons to Buy:

Refine licensing strategies through detailed pipeline product reviews and identification of companies with robust pipelines.

Craft strategic business plans by understanding influential market trends and driving factors in global immuno-oncology therapeutics.

Enhance revenue streams by understanding impactful key trends, innovative products, technologies, and market segments.

Formulate competitive sales and marketing strategies by analyzing competitor performance within the market landscape.

Identify emerging players with promising product portfolios to establish counterstrategies and secure competitive advantages.

Streamline sales and marketing efforts by pinpointing market categories and segments offering maximum opportunities for consolidation, investment, and strategic partnerships.

