US Dominates North America Digital Health for Obesity Market, Reaching USD 78.54 Billion by 2032

The North America Digital Health for Obesity Market is projected to grow at a robust CAGR of 22.7% from 2025 to 2032. By 2032, the US market leads with an anticipated value of USD 78.54 billion, driven by its 2024 dominance in the region. Canada is set to experience rapid growth with a CAGR of 25.7%, while Mexico follows closely with a 24.3% CAGR during the forecast period. Together, the US and Canada accounted for major shares in 2024, securing their position as leaders in the market.

Significant transformation within the North American digital health sector has led to the development of integrated, clinically validated digital solutions for obesity. Government entities like the CDC and FDA have been instrumental in promoting innovation and digital accessibility. Companies such as Hims & Hers and Ro have developed extensive platforms for telehealth and coaching tools. In Canada, public initiatives have enhanced digital prescribing and virtual care, creating an ecosystem complete with weight-loss prescriptions, real-time monitoring, and remote consultations.

Noteworthy trends include the rise of telehealth-based obesity care, FDA-cleared digital therapeutics, and AI-driven personalized health recommendations. Companies are strategically combining prescription services with digital tools, collaborating with pharmaceutical firms and insurers, and investing in AI-driven coaching. North America remains at the forefront of digital obesity care innovation, emphasizing clinical validation and data-driven personalization.

Component Outlook: The market is segmented into Services, Software, and Hardware. Services dominate the Canadian market by component, projected to grow at a 25% CAGR through 2032. Meanwhile, the Hardware segment anticipates a 26.3% CAGR growth from 2025 to 2032.

End Use Outlook: Segmentation is based on Patients, Providers, Payers, and Other End-use. Patients dominate the US market by end-use, with a projected 21.3% CAGR growth through 2032. The Payers market is anticipated to grow at a 23.1% CAGR during the same period.

Country Outlook: The US leads digital health innovations against obesity, bolstered by high chronic illness rates and rising healthcare costs. Supportive FDA regulations and evolving telehealth policies facilitate the adoption of digital tools like apps, wearables, and telemedicine. Employers and insurers increasingly support these programs due to their economic and health benefits. Major players integrate AI, coaching, and prescription services, positioning the US to advance scalable, tech-enabled obesity care despite challenges like unequal access and adoption issues.

List of Key Companies Profiled:

Noom, Inc.

WW International Inc.

MyFitnessPal, Inc.

Teladoc Health, Inc.

Fitbit, Inc. (Google LLC)

HealthifyMe Wellness Private Limited

PlateJoy LLC

Tempus AI, Inc.

Welldoc, Inc.

Sidekick Health

