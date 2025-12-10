MBAK Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTC:MBAK) begins delivery to Indian Customers – part of $65 Million in 2026 Order fulfillment

SEOUL, South Korea and SHENZHEN, China and WILMINGTON, N.C., Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MBAK Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTC:MBAK) has begun delivering on the $65,000,000 USD in production orders booked for 2026. Deliveries include against the BESS order for the Indian power grid, delivery of electric two and three-wheeler personal transports, and battery cells for data center power facilities. The BESS contract directly supports Indian efforts to increase national energy production capacity through renewable sources of electricity generation and storage. The company continues to field enquiries from power providers and commercial users across the region, and into North America.

Demand for the company’s mobility products, specifically electric two wheelers for Europe, India, and Africa remains strong due to the company’s record of innovation, reliability, safety and quality.

MBAK Energy Solutions, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of non-fossil fuel energy products. The company has expertise in the design and production of lithium, sodium, and solid-state batteries for industrial, medical, portable electronics, and EV applications.

Contact: info@mbakcorp.com, press@mbakcorp.com

Website: www.mbakcorp.com









Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur

