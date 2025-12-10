Ensemble Forges Transformative Revenue Cycle Partnership with Children’s Minnesota

Cincinnati, OH, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ensemble, the nation’s leading revenue cycle managed services partner for healthcare organizations, announced today it has been selected by Children’s Minnesota as their strategic revenue cycle management (RCM) partner.

As a nonprofit organization and one of the largest independent pediatric health systems in the country, Children’s Minnesota serves more than 165,000 children annually across inpatient, outpatient and emergency services.



The entirety of Children’s Minnesota’s revenue cycle will be led by Ensemble’s integrated model — from patient access and registration through account resolution — combining advanced AI orchestration, highly skilled revenue cycle specialists and deep performance analytics to deliver efficiency and measurable results.

“At Ensemble, our mission is to optimize the healthcare experience, especially for the youngest patients. We’re proud to partner with Children’s Minnesota to remove revenue cycle friction so medical teams can focus on delivering their exceptional care,” said Judson Ivy, founder and CEO of Ensemble. “From start to finish, our teams ensure a seamless financial journey with precision, transparency and accountability that matches Children’s Minnesota’s standard of clinical excellence.”



Driven by human expertise and supported by intelligent automation, Ensemble will support Children’s Minnesota in their ongoing dedication to exceptional patient care. This RCM partnership will deliver financial strength and operational stability, reducing denials, improving margins, and positioning for future growth.



“Ensemble’s experience in creating a fully connected, end-to-end revenue cycle will help advance our mission of caring for our patients, families and communities,” said Brenda McCormick, senior vice president and chief financial officer of Children’s Minnesota. “Pairing deep domain expertise with cutting-edge technology in one partner better positions our team to reduce financial risk, improve operational performance and confidently navigate regulatory change.”

This new RCM partnership — along with six other new clients welcomed in 2025 — brings Ensemble’s net patient revenue to $46 billion, underscoring its proven ability to deliver comprehensive value to clients and the patients they serve. Its strategy is further validated by consistent top rankings focused on industry-leading best practices from prestigious organizations, including KLAS as the #1 revenue cycle management company, Modern Healthcare’s Best in Business and 2025 Fortune Best Workplaces in Health Care™ List.



***

About Ensemble

Ranked #1 revenue cycle management partner consistently by providers, Ensemble manages end-to-end revenue cycle operations for more than 30 health systems nationwide. Through a combination of certified revenue cycle operators, data-rich intelligence and advanced AI, Ensemble helps healthcare organizations sustain best-practice revenue cycle operations and maximize their current technology, so providers can focus on delivering exceptional care in their communities.



For more information, please visit EnsembleHP.com or contact media@ensemblehp.com.



About Children’s Minnesota

Children’s Minnesota is one of the largest pediatric health systems in the United States and the only one in Minnesota devoted exclusively to children, from before birth through young adulthood. An independent and not-for-profit system for more than 100 years, Children’s Minnesota offers more than 60 pediatric specialties through its two hospitals, multiple specialty centers and clinics throughout the metro area. The Kid Experts® at Children’s Minnesota are chosen by more families than any other pediatric health system in the region.

For more information, please visit childrensMN.org.