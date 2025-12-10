Customer Data Platform Market Surges to $37.11 billion by 2030 | CAGR 30.7%

Delray Beach, FL, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Customer Data Platform Market is projected to grow from USD 9.72 billion in 2025 to USD 37.11 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 30.7% during the forecast period.

Rising digital transformation is driving the need for unified customer data management

AI and ML integration in CDPs is boosting predictive analytics, real-time decisions, and automated personalization.

The rise of e-commerce, digital advertising, and omnichannel marketing is accelerating this trend.

Delivery-focused CDPs are set for the fastest growth as they activate customer data directly into marketing channels, boosting ROI and adoption, making them the most scalable and valuable CDP type.

The customer data platform market is driven by the rising demand for unified customer profiles, growing emphasis on personalized marketing, and the shift toward omnichannel customer engagement. Increasing adoption of digital commerce, mobile applications, and cloud-based services is fueling the need for platforms that centralize customer data from various touchpoints. CDPs are enabling brands to break down data silos, improve campaign efficiency, and strengthen customer retention strategies. Additionally, growing investments in customer-centric strategies across retail, finance, and healthcare sectors are accelerating market adoption.

The integration of AI and machine learning into CDP platforms is emerging as a major technological shift, significantly enhancing predictive analytics, real-time decision-making, and automated personalization. These innovations enable advanced customer segmentation, journey orchestration, and behavioral analysis, driving better marketing outcomes. Furthermore, increasing focus on data privacy regulations such as GDPR, CCPA, and evolving global frameworks has prompted the development of more secure and compliant CDP solutions. Enhanced data governance, consent management, and privacy-by-design features are becoming standard. These trends are poised to significantly shape platform innovation, enterprise adoption, and long-term growth in the customer data platform market.

Delivery customer data platforms (CDPs), by platform type, are expected to grow the fastest in the CDP market due to the rising demand for personalized, real-time customer engagement across multiple channels. These platforms enable businesses to activate customer data instantly for campaigns, enhancing customer experiences and driving higher ROI. The growth of e-commerce, digital advertising, and omnichannel marketing strategies further fuels this trend. Additionally, advancements in AI and machine learning support more intelligent data activation, making delivery CDPs critical tools for marketers aiming to stay competitive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Zero-party data, by data type, is expected to grow the fastest in the CDP market due to increasing privacy concerns and the phasing out of third-party cookies. This type of data—intentionally shared by customers—offers greater accuracy and consent-based personalization, aligning with evolving data privacy regulations like GDPR and CCPA. Brands value zero-party data for its transparency and reliability, enabling more relevant marketing while building customer trust. As consumers seek more control over their data, businesses are prioritizing strategies that encourage voluntary data sharing, making zero-party data a key driver of future CDP growth.

The customer data platform (CDP) market presents numerous opportunities driven by the surge in digital transformation, demand for personalized experiences, and stricter data privacy regulations. Key opportunities include leveraging AI and machine learning to enhance data analysis and customer insights, integrating CDPs with omnichannel marketing tools for seamless engagement, and focusing on zero- and first-party data to comply with evolving privacy standards. Emerging markets and small-to-mid-sized businesses also offer growth potential. To tap these opportunities, CDP providers can offer scalable, easy-to-integrate solutions, prioritize data security, and invest in advanced analytics capabilities. Partnering with martech and adtech ecosystems can further expand their reach and provide more comprehensive solutions to clients.

North America, particularly the US, holds a dominant position in the global CDP market, driven by its advanced digital ecosystem, robust data infrastructure, and widespread adoption of data-driven marketing strategies. The region benefits from strong investments in customer experience technologies across sectors such as retail, finance, healthcare, telecommunications, and media. U.S. enterprises increasingly leverage CDPs to unify fragmented customer data, enable identity resolution, and deliver real-time, personalized omnichannel experiences. The proliferation of digital touchpoints, rising customer expectations, and the enforcement of stringent data privacy regulations like CCPA and HIPAA have accelerated demand for secure, compliant platforms. Leading CDP providers—including Salesforce, Adobe, Oracle, Treasure Data, and SAP—are expanding their US footprint through continuous innovation, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships to enhance data unification, activation, and analytics capabilities. CDPs in North America are being deployed not only in marketing but also across sales, customer service, product development, and operations to drive data-driven decision-making across the enterprise. The region’s high cloud adoption, digital maturity, and integration of AI and machine learning support advanced use cases such as predictive analytics, intelligent segmentation, and real-time decisioning.

As organizations shift toward zero- and first-party data strategies amid the deprecation of third-party cookies, CDPs offer scalable, consent-driven solutions for lifecycle engagement and personalization. Government initiatives that promote digital transformation, innovation grants, and support for data governance frameworks further reinforce market momentum. Additionally, the demand from small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) for affordable, flexible, and easy-to-integrate CDP solutions continues to rise. Post-pandemic trends toward digital-first and customer-centric business models have heightened the need for unified, actionable customer intelligence, positioning CDPs as a critical technology in modern enterprise stacks. With its strong policy support, innovation-friendly environment, and evolving business needs, North America remains the key growth engine of the global CDP market.

Companies in Customer Data Platform Market are Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), Adobe (US), Salesforce (US), Twilio (US), Microsoft (US), SAS Institute (US), Teradata (US), Cloudera (US), Nice (Israel), Dun & Bradstreet (US), Leadspace (US), Upland Software (US), CaliberMind (US), and Tealium (US)