VEON’s Rising Capital Markets Profile Strengthened by Inclusion in Key Global Indices

Dubai, December 10, 2025 – VEON Ltd. (Nasdaq: VEON), a global digital operator (“VEON” or “the Company”), today announced its inclusion in two major international equity indices, further strengthening the Company’s visibility and accessibility to global institutional investors.

VEON has been added to the S&P Global Broad Market Index (BMI) following the September 2025 rebalance by S&P Dow Jones Indices. The S&P Global BMI serves as a core reference benchmark for institutional portfolio allocation, covering more than 11,000 companies across developed and emerging markets.

In November 2025, VEON was also selected for inclusion in the newly revised MSCI Ukraine Index, which forms part of MSCI’s global equity index framework. This inclusion underscores VEON’s and Kyivstar’s roles as leading publicly listed companies with exposure to the Ukrainian economy, highlighting the Company’s strong operational performance and resilience in the market.

“Our inclusion in these key global indices is a testament to VEON’s growing scale, operational momentum, and strengthened financial profile. It broadens our reach to a deeper pool of institutional investors and underscores confidence in our strategy as we continue transforming into a digital operator across high-growth markets,” said VEON Group CEO Kaan Terzioglu.

The enhanced investor visibility comes as VEON continues to deliver robust revenue and profit growth, improve operational efficiency, and accelerate its digital operator strategy. Market interest has been further catalyzed by strategic developments including the successful listing of its Kyivstar subsidiary on Nasdaq and initiatives to optimize shareholder value

VEON will continue to actively engage with market participants, including index providers, institutional investors, equity and credit analysts, rating agencies, and global exchanges in order to ensure transparent communication of its strategy and performance.

The company remains committed to maintaining high-quality disclosures, deepening investor understanding of its digital operator model, and supporting an efficient, well-informed market for VEON securities.

About VEON

VEON is a digital operator that provides converged connectivity and digital services to nearly 150 million connectivity and 140 million digital users. Operating across five countries that are home to more than 6% of the world’s population, VEON is transforming lives through technology-driven services that empower individuals and drive economic growth. VEON is listed on NASDAQ. For more information, visit: https://www.veon.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This release contains “forward-looking statements”, within the meaning of the Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to VEON’s inclusion in international indices. There are numerous risks, uncertainties that could cause actual results and performance to differ materially from those expressed by such statements, including risks relating to uncertainty over VEON’s inclusion in international indices, among others discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in VEON’s 2024 Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 25, 2025 and other public filings made by VEON with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this release and VEON disclaims any obligation to update them, except as required by law.

