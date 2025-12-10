Global Carpets & Rugs Market to Surpass USD 59B by 2030 Supported by Escalating Style-Driven Interior Enhancements and Fastest Growth from APAC Region, Reports Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the carpets and rugs market size is valued at USD 46.81 billion in 2025, is on track to reach USD 59.11 billion by 2030 at a 4.78% CAGR. Despite tougher competition from hard-surface flooring, demand remains steady as households continue to invest in décor, online sales accelerate, and commercial spaces undergo regular upgrades. Growth is especially strong in Asia-Pacific, supported by rapid urban development, rising interest in eco-friendly materials, and a shift toward higher-end, design-focused products in mature markets. Larger manufacturers are strengthening their supply chains with in-house yarn production and omnichannel strategies, while smaller brands carve out space through niche designs and direct online engagement.

Regional Market Overview

North America remains a strong market for carpets, supported by steady residential renovations and long-standing consumer preference for warm, comfortable flooring in cooler regions. Upgraded textures and premium designs are gaining popularity, with more buyers choosing patterned and recycled-material options. Canada mirrors these shifts, particularly in new urban housing projects, while Mexico’s growing middle class and housing programs continue to boost demand.

Asia-Pacific continues to emerge as the strongest growth hub for the carpet industry, fueled by rapid urban development and increasing household spending across major economies. Demand is rising for affordable, modern designs in expanding residential complexes, while countries like India maintain momentum through their strong export base in hand-crafted and tufted products. At the same time, markets such as Australia and South Korea are pushing sustainability standards in construction, encouraging wider adoption of eco-certified carpets. The region’s increasing influence highlights its position as a key driver of future industry expansion.

Key Market Insights

Growing Preference for Stylish Home Interiors

Consumers are increasingly treating carpets as a core part of their interior style, choosing vibrant designs, custom patterns, and modern finishes to elevate living spaces. This shift in home décor preferences is encouraging manufacturers to adopt flexible, small-batch production so they can offer fresh, premium designs without carrying heavy inventories. Brands are also experimenting with textured weaves and sustainable fibers to meet modern aesthetic expectations. The social media trends and influencer-led décor inspiration are accelerating interest in statement carpets for both new homes and renovation projects.

Growing Influence of Digital Retail in Carpet Buying

Online platforms are transforming how consumers shop for carpets, with virtual preview tools making it easier to visualize designs at home. E-commerce continues to pull buyers away from traditional stores by offering convenient sampling, easy returns, and fast delivery. This shift is pushing retailers to rethink physical showrooms and focus more on immersive, design-led customer experiences. Many brands are also using data-driven personalization to recommend styles, while marketplaces broaden access to global designs that were once limited to boutique stores.

Key Segments Highlighted in the Carpets and Rugs Market Report

By Product Type

Tufted

Woven

Needle-Punched

Knotted

Others (Loop, Shag, Braided)

By Distribution Channel

Mass Merchandisers

Home Centers

Specialty Stores

Other Channels (Manufacturer Retailers, Warehouse Clubs, Discount, Omnichannel)

By End-Use

Residential

Commercial Offices

Hospitality and Leisure

Retail and Shopping Centres

Healthcare Facilities

Institutional (Education & Government)

Industrial Manufacturing Plants

Warehouses and Logistics Hubs

Cleanrooms and Controlled Environments

Other Industrial Facilities

Industrial

By Geography

North America

South America

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Overview – Carpets and Rugs Industry

Study Period 2019-2030 Market Size Forecast USD 59.11 Billion (2030) Industry Expansion Growing at a CAGR of 4.78% during 2025-2030 Fastest Growing Market for 2025-2030 Asia-Pacific projected to record the fastest growth rate

Carpets And Rugs Companies

Mohawk Industries, Inc.

Shaw Industries Group, Inc.

Interface, Inc.

Tarkett S.A.

Beaulieu International Group

Oriental Weavers Carpet Co.

Milliken & Company

Victoria PLC

Tai Ping Carpets International Ltd.

The Dixie Group, Inc.

Mannington Mills, Inc.

Balta Group

Ruggable, LLC

Jaipur Rugs Co.

Couristan, Inc.

Engineered Floors LLC

Forbo Flooring Systems

IKEA Group (Carpet Category)

RugVista AB

