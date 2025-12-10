Resolutions supplemented by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Rokiskio suris AB convened on 10 December 2025:
- The following members elected to the Board of Directors of AB Rokiškio sūris for a term of 4 (four) years: Antanas Trumpa (former Board Chairman), Jonas Vaičaitis (independent member), Paul M Campbell (independent member), Ligita Trumpaitė – Lumpickienė (UAB Rokiškio pieno gamyba Director of Production & Administration), Rita Trumpaitė – Vanagienė (Entrepreneur, Doctor of Medical Sciences), Andrius Trumpa (AB Rokiškio sūris Head of Asset Safety and Maintenance).
Dalius Trumpa
CEO
Tel.+370 458 55200