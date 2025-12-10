UPCOMING DEADLINE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Freeport-McMoran

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Freeport-McMoran To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired securities in Freeport between February 15, 2022 and September 24, 2025 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

[You may also click here for additional information]





NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Freeport-McMoran Inc. (“Freeport” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FCX) and reminds investors of the January 12, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See www.faruqilaw.com.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) Freeport did not adequately ensure safety at the Grasberg Block Cave mine in Indonesia;(2)the lack of proper safety precautions constituted a heightened risk that could foreseeably lead to the death of Freeport’s workers; (3) this constituted an undisclosed heightened risk of regulatory, litigation, and reputational risk; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ statements about Freeport-McMoRan’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On September 9, 2025, Freeport disclosed it was suspending mining activities at its Grasberg Block Cave operation in Indonesia, after "a large flow of wet material" trapped seven workers.

On this news, Freeport's stock price fell $2.77, or 5.9%, to close at $43.89 per share on September 9, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on September 24, 2025, Freeport provided an update on the incident, disclosing that two of the trapped team members "were regrettably fatally injured[.]" Meanwhile, "extensive efforts" remained "ongoing in the search for [the five] team members who [remained] missing."

On this news, Freeport's stock price fell $7.69, or 17%, to close at $37.67 per share on September 24, 2025.

Then, on September 25, 2025, before market hours, Bloomberg published an article stating that the "halt in production at the giant Grasberg copper mine in Indonesia looks set to strain the fractious relationship between [Freeport] and its host nation, at a time when the Jakarta government was already looking to take greater control." The article specified that "[the] state controls 51% of the local entity - after a lengthy battle over ownership - but officials have sporadically continued to demand an increased share. That clamor may now intensify."

On this news, Freeport's stock price fell $2.33, or 6.2%, to close at $35.34 on September 25, 2025, thereby injuring investors further.

On September 28, 2025, a news organization focusing on Indonesia, published an article entitled "Freeport Landslide was Preventable, Not Just a Natural Disaster, Says Expert." The article quoted an expert as saying "this danger is not new and should have been anticipated from the beginning[.]"

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Freeport’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Freeport-McMoran class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/FCX or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, on X, or on Facebook.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1c84fcf7-a77f-4c3f-a1dd-153f7bf3d4ac