Japanese, EU, USA Governments Eye Greenland and Lumina Mining

NUUK, Greenland, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumina Greenland hosted a Japanese Government delegation comprised of the Ministry of Finance, METI, and JOGMEC on November 16 and 17. The Japanese companies Mitsui, Marubeni, Mitsubishi, and Sumitomo were invited to be observers of the Lumina mining operations. The delegation departed Nuuk for a 300km flight north to Kangerlussuaq, and a further 80km boat trip to the mining site in Qaqortorsuaq. Travel was completed without weather difficulties.

The Japanese observed mine operations including blasting, jaw crushing, transportation of anorthosite to the dock, and the 40,000-ton indoor storage facility. As guests of the Lumina mining crew, the Japanese were treated to a special occasion meal of local favorites. The “Northern Lights” provided an early atmospheric show to the delight of the Japanese delegation.

Mr. Tomkazu Shimori, General Manager, JOGMEC, London Office, wrote: “Thanks to your assistance, we were able to gain a much deeper understanding of mining and mechanical processing in Greenland. We also gained a renewed appreciation of the challenges of shipping during the winter, and the issues surrounding the electricity infrastructure. I would like to express my respect for the efforts of everyone involved in continuing your business while overcoming these difficulties. JOGMEC will immediately begin considering what steps can be taken next to strengthen our relationship with Greenland”.

Further, Mr. Satoshi Kikuchi, Mitsubishi Materials Corp., London Office, wrote:

“It was a great honor to participate in the delegation alongside METI, JOGMEC, and the other Japanese industry representatives. The visit provided valuable insight into what it takes to operate a mine in arctic conditions, and I was particularly impressed to learn how your team has repeatedly overcome challenges and continually improved operations over the years. I look forward to following your progress and would be grateful for any updates you may be able to share, especially regarding the ongoing rare earth exploration activities.”

Lumina Sustainable Materials, with its decade-long experience with the Greenlandic Government and its 365-day per year mining operation, has been responding to inquiries from the EU, USA, and Japanese Governments. Lumina continues to demonstrate both the navigation of challenges and the substantial opportunities surrounding operating in Greenland.

