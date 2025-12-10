NOX Token to List on LBank Global Exchange

London, United Kingdom, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nova X, the world’s first user-owned, data-backed super platform, announces the upcoming listing of its ecosystem token, NOX, on LBank, a leading global digital asset exchange. This development marks a significant milestone in Nova X’s mission to integrate community participation, commerce, and data into a unified, value-generating digital economy.

The NOX token is supported by two primary pillars:

Data Tokenization

User interactions, merchant activity, and platform transactions are captured, validated, and converted into measurable on-chain economic value.

Real-World Asset (RWA) Backing

NOX incorporates commercial performance, tokenized assets, and verifiable reserves to enhance long-term stability and transparency. This structure positions NOX as a digital asset anchored in productivity rather than speculation.

Trading of NOX on LBank will begin on 11 December 2025 at 09:00 UTC (5 PM SGT). This listing will substantially increase global access to NOX and represents a major step toward scaling the Nova X token economy.

The introduction of NOX to LBank’s global user base is expected to deliver several key advantages for the ecosystem:

Expanded Global Reach

LBank’s international footprint provides NOX exposure to millions of users across Asia, Europe, and emerging Web3 markets, accelerating adoption beyond the existing Nova X community.

Increased Liquidity and Market Depth

Listing on a top-tier exchange strengthens trading volume and price discovery, creating a more resilient marketplace for long-term token growth.

Ecosystem Acceleration

As more players, merchants, and contributors join through the accessibility of LBank, on-chain activity increases—directly strengthening the data-backed model that powers NOX’s intrinsic value.

This combination of liquidity, accessibility, and ecosystem expansion makes the LBank listing a pivotal event for NOX’s roadmap.

Media Contact

Website: https://noxcoin.io



PR Contact:

ZEX PR WIRE

info@zexprwire.com



