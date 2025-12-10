NOX Token to List on LBank Global Exchange

London, United Kingdom, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nova X, the world’s first user-owned, data-backed super platform, announces the upcoming listing of its ecosystem token, NOX, on LBank, a leading global digital asset exchange. This development marks a significant milestone in Nova X’s mission to integrate community participation, commerce, and data into a unified, value-generating digital economy.
The NOX token is supported by two primary pillars:
Data Tokenization
User interactions, merchant activity, and platform transactions are captured, validated, and converted into measurable on-chain economic value.
Real-World Asset (RWA) Backing
NOX incorporates commercial performance, tokenized assets, and verifiable reserves to enhance long-term stability and transparency. This structure positions NOX as a digital asset anchored in productivity rather than speculation.
Trading of NOX on LBank will begin on 11 December 2025 at 09:00 UTC (5 PM SGT). This listing will substantially increase global access to NOX and represents a major step toward scaling the Nova X token economy.
The introduction of NOX to LBank’s global user base is expected to deliver several key advantages for the ecosystem:
Expanded Global Reach
LBank’s international footprint provides NOX exposure to millions of users across Asia, Europe, and emerging Web3 markets, accelerating adoption beyond the existing Nova X community.
Increased Liquidity and Market Depth
Listing on a top-tier exchange strengthens trading volume and price discovery, creating a more resilient marketplace for long-term token growth.
Ecosystem Acceleration
As more players, merchants, and contributors join through the accessibility of LBank, on-chain activity increases—directly strengthening the data-backed model that powers NOX’s intrinsic value.
This combination of liquidity, accessibility, and ecosystem expansion makes the LBank listing a pivotal event for NOX’s roadmap.
