Sitewire Launches BudgetIQ™ and PermitIQ™ to Make Pre-Construction Risk Standardization the Default

LAFAYETTE, Calif., Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sitewire, the draw management and inspections platform for construction finance, today announced the launch of BudgetIQ™ and PermitIQ™, two products designed to standardize pre-construction risk checks before budgets are locked and money moves. BudgetIQ™ validates borrower budgets line-by-line using regional cost benchmarks, while PermitIQ™ flags permit triggers across more than 20,000 jurisdictions and surfaces permitting triggers, requirements, fees, and active filings for a given property.

Built to address the two most significant sources of friction at the start of a project, financial accuracy and regulatory readiness, the products deliver a faster, clearer go/no-go and reduce costly surprises mid-build.

“Too many deals stall because budgets are guesswork and permit requirements—especially in heavily regulated states like California—are a byzantine maze of regulations,” said Bryan Kester , Co-Founder and CEO of Sitewire. “With BudgetIQ™ and PermitIQ™, we turn guesswork into math and map out the permit path up front, so lenders fund with confidence, builders avoid false starts, and crews stay productive.”

BudgetIQ™ reviews borrower budgets against 80M+ local cost records from Sitewire’s inspection business and recognized references (e.g., NCE) to produce low–high spend ranges by line item. Builders and Lenders can add confidence with an optional independent GC-verified take-off. The system helps teams avoid maintaining $3k–$5k/year manual costing catalogs, hours or estimation and takeoffs, and leverages Sitewire’s real-time draw inspections and valuation data from every locality in the country.

PermitIQ™ analyzes the proposed scope to instantly flag permit triggers across 20,000+ jurisdictions, utilities, and agencies, and provides process maps, fees, and contacts. It also surfaces active permits already filed for the property—helping teams spot conflicts early and mitigate 1–30 week delays that can derail schedules and strand crews.

“Pre-construction wins are financial and regulatory,” Bryan added. “BudgetIQ™ fixes the first; PermitIQ™ fixes the second. Together, they create a predictable path to day one on site. For construction financiers, idle days translate into profit leakage and potential failure.”

Both products are integrated into the Sitewire platform alongside Virtual Inspections (same-day, licensed GC review with GPS/sensor/AI fraud detection) and Draw Management. Lenders and other construction financiers can go live in 24 hours, require no internal IT, and scale with white-glove support. BudgetIQ™ and PermitIQ™ are available today for Sitewire customers. To request a demo, visit sitewire.com or book a demo here.

About Sitewire

Sitewire is the complete draw management and inspections platform for construction lenders and institutions. Teams use Sitewire to run virtual inspections, manage budgets and approvals, and provide a mobile-first borrower experience with built-in fraud prevention. Sitewire helps lenders launch fast, reduce delays, and scale operations with clarity and control. Learn more at sitewire.com .

