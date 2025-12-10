Egyptian Board of REALTORS® expands MRED reach in Southern Illinois by becoming Mid-Illinois Realtors Association chapter

LISLE, Ill., Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED), one of the nation’s largest multiple listing services (MLSs), is proud to announce that the Egyptian Board of REALTORS® (EBOR) has officially become a chapter of the Mid-Illinois REALTORS® Association (MIRA). This partnership will provide EBOR’s more than 400 members with MRED’s expansive tools, technology, and services to help real estate professionals grow their businesses and better serve their clients.

This exciting news represents a major milestone in both scale and significance. The Egyptian Chapter of the Mid-Illinois REALTORS® Association covers 27 counties in southern Illinois, from Fayette County in the north to Alexander County in the south, representing the largest geographical real estate board jurisdiction in the United States.

“We’re excited to welcome the Egyptian Chapter of MIRA to the MRED family,” said MRED President and CEO Rebecca Jensen. “This partnership goes a long way to remove unnecessary barriers to data for agents and brokerages, and we commend EBOR and MIRA for their leadership. Together, we’re building a stronger real estate community that benefits both professionals and consumers.”

"This merger was built on capability and culture. Our association offerings, combined with MRED's industry-leading MLS services, create undeniable value for Egyptian chapter members,” said MIRA CEO Diane Cote. “The cultural fit we discovered through this process—our shared dedication to elevating the professional experience and delivering real value to our REALTOR® members and their local communities—truly sealed this partnership. Together we support REALTORS® in 30 Illinois counties!"

“By coming together, we’re expanding what we can offer our members — more education, more networking, and a stronger collective voice for real estate professionals across our region,” said EBOR President Paula Arpasi.

This chapter integration marks another milestone in MRED’s ongoing growth and innovation across the region. Other recent milestones include welcoming the Quad City Area REALTORS® as a new association partner and expanding data-sharing initiatives through a collaboration with RMLS Alliance. These efforts underscore MRED’s borderless commitment to strategic leadership in advancing technology and delivering unmatched value to real estate professionals.

About Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED)

MRED - Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED) is the multiple listing service (MLS) for real estate professionals across Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Indiana who input 250,000 listings annually. MRED connects real estate professionals with the tools, data, and support they need to serve clients and grow their businesses.

About the Mid-Illinois REALTORS® Association (MIRA)

MIRA - The Mid-Illinois Realtors Association (MIRA) is a professional trade association serving real estate members across mid-Illinois. Committed to high standards of professionalism and service, MIRA provides resources, education, and advocacy that benefit both its members and the communities they serve. As a member of the Illinois REALTORS® and National Association of REALTORS®, MIRA is committed to advancing the real estate industry and protecting property rights in the area. Learn more at www.midillinoisrealtors.com.

About the Egyptian Chapter of the Mid-Illinois REALTORS® Association

EBOR - The Egyptian Board of REALTORS® (EBOR) supports real estate professionals in Southern Illinois through advocacy, education, and resources. As part of Illinois REALTORS® and the National Association of REALTORS®, EBOR promotes ethical practices, homeownership, and property rights and supports initiatives that contribute to the growth and vitality of the Southern Illinois region.