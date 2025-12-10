Byline Bank Named to America’s Best Workplaces for 2026

CHICAGO, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Best Companies Group (BCG), a trusted leader in workplace culture research and recognition, announced it has named Byline Bank one of America’s Best Workplaces and Best Remote and Hybrid Workplaces in America for 2026.

Both recognitions are based on employee engagement data, shining a spotlight on Byline’s dedication to creating an environment where team members feel supported to bring their best selves to work.

“It’s an honor to be recognized nationally as a top workplace by Best Companies Group, especially because the awards are a direct reflection of employee feedback in our annual engagement survey,” said Dana Rose, Chief Human Resources Officer at Byline Bank. “At Byline, we pride ourselves on building a supportive and inclusive workplace culture where employees can grow in their careers.”

“We are proud to honor Byline Bank with this certification,” said Jaime Raul Zepeda, Executive Vice President of Best Companies Group. “With their commitment to employee well-being, innovation and excellence, they truly embody what it means to be one of America’s Best Workplaces and a Best Remote and Hybrid Workplace in America.”

Best Companies Group has been recognizing top workplace for over 20 years, helping more than 10,000 companies worldwide celebrate what makes them special. Their certifications are based on direct employee feedback and rigorous data analysis—making them trusted marks of workplace excellence.

To learn more about working at Byline, visit bylinebank.com/careers.

About Byline Bank

Headquartered in Chicago, Byline Bank, a subsidiary of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY), is a full-service commercial bank serving small- and medium-sized businesses, financial sponsors and consumers. Byline Bank has approximately $9.8 billion in assets and operates 45 branch locations throughout the Chicago and Milwaukee metropolitan areas. Byline Bank offers a broad range of commercial and community banking products and services, including small-ticket equipment leasing solutions, and is one of the top U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) lenders according to the national SBA rankings by volume FY2024. Byline Bank is a member of FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.

Visit bylinebank.com for more information, and follow Byline Bank on Facebook, X, LinkedIn or Instagram for the latest news and updates.

Media contact:

Caroline Thompson

Vice President, Akrete Communications

caroline.thompson@akrete.com

Investor contact:

Brooks O. Rennie

Investor Relations Director, Byline Bank

(312) 660-5805

brennie@bylinebank.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7f64c7ee-c216-4aee-ab3f-26ac9db838dc