Akira Botanicals Announces Farm-Direct, Compliant CBD Relief Oils and Salves as Federal Hemp Rules Shift

Marshall, NC, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akira Botanicals announced an enhanced focus on compliant, farm-direct CBD production in response to new federal hemp regulations. As changes impact companies that rely on third-party extracts or high-THC derivatives, Akira Botanicals is emphasizing its seed-to-bottle control, small-batch extraction, and targeted formulations, including Sleep Oil with CBN, Energy Oil with THCV, and full-spectrum Relief Salves.





Hemp grown on the Akira Botanicals farm in North Carolina, cultivated and processed in small batches to support the company’s seed-to-bottle production model.





The updated landscape presents challenges for brands dependent on outside suppliers or bulk processing. Akira Botanicals grows all hemp on its own North Carolina farm and maintains oversight from cultivation to extraction. This model supports consistent product quality and ensures alignment with federal guidelines governing hemp-derived cannabinoids.

“At Akira Botanicals, wellness is built on clarity and consistency. Every batch is grown and crafted on our farm so individuals can know exactly what they are using. With Sleep Oil, Energy Oil, and full-spectrum salves, Akira Botanicals is focused on producing relief-oriented formulations that remain compliant with new federal rules while maintaining the transparency customers expect,” said the founder of Akira Botanicals.

The company’s Sleep Oil with CBN is formulated to support nighttime rest, while its Energy Oil with THCV is developed for daytime clarity. Akira Botanicals’ Relief Salves are produced using high-CBG and CBD full-spectrum extracts intended for localized comfort. Each product is created in small batches and third-party tested to verify composition and compliance.

Akira Botanicals stated that its farm-owned structure positions the company to operate steadily as the market adjusts to the new regulatory conditions affecting certain hemp-derived categories. According to the company, demand for traceable, clearly formulated CBD products continues to increase as consumers navigate shifts within the industry.

About Akira Botanicals:

Akira Botanicals produces small-batch CBD oils, salves, and wellness formulations made from hemp grown on its North Carolina farm. The company maintains seed-to-bottle control of its production process and uses third-party lab testing to support product consistency and transparency.





Akira Botanicals’ relief-focused tincture line, including formulations for focus, pain support, energy, relaxation, and sleep, made from full-spectrum hemp extract grown on the company’s North Carolina farm.

