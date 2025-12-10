HD Investors Have Opportunity to Join The Home Depot, Inc. Fraud Investigation with the Schall Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of The Home Depot, Inc. (“Home Depot” or “the Company”) (NYSE: HD) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Home Depot announced its Q3 2025 financial results on November 18, 2025. The Company claimed it missed sales forecasts due to “the lack of storms in the third quarter, which resulted in greater than expected pressure in certain categories." The Company also stated that "consumer uncertainty and continued pressure in housing" contributed to its shortfall. Based on this news, shares of Home Depot fell by more than 6% on the same day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.

310-301-3335

info@schallfirm.com

www.schallfirm.com