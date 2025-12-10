Dr. Kalpana Sundar Brings “Life By Design: Vitality, Wealth and Impact” to San Diego on Jan. 31, 2026 at the Newly Remodeled University Club

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a major announcement for professionals and entrepreneurs across Southern California, the renowned and recently remodeled University Club in downtown San Diego will host internationally recognized physician, speaker, and mentor Dr. Kalpana Sundar for a one-day, high-impact seminar titled “Life By Design: Vitality, Wealth and Impact” on January 31, 2026. This transformational event brings together leadership, mindset, and personal mastery in a premier setting, marking one of the most anticipated personal development experiences of the new year. The seminar is ideal for founders, executives, physicians, creatives, and high-achieving professionals ready to redesign 2026 with clarity, capacity, and purpose.

San Diego’s Premier Personal Mastery Event of 2026

Designed for individuals seeking to elevate every dimension of their life, Dr. Sundar’s seminar breaks down the three essential pillars of intentional success:

VITALITY — Reclaiming Energy, Strength & Longevity



Drawing from decades of medical expertise and real-world application, Dr. Sundar teaches participants how to cultivate physical health, emotional resilience, and energy management strategies that support a thriving life.

WEALTH — Building Prosperity Through Strategy & Conscious Design



Dr. Sundar is a licensed financial professional who brings a wealth of knowledge to this seminar. Through a modern lens of financial empowerment, attendees learn practical frameworks to grow wealth, create long-term abundance, and align finances with a purpose-driven lifestyle.

IMPACT — Living a Life That Meaningfully Influences Others



This pillar explores leadership, legacy, and the steps to becoming a force for good—personally, professionally, and globally.

This immersive seminar offers attendees the rare opportunity to learn directly from one of the industry’s most compelling voices in personal transformation.

About Dr. Kalpana Sundar — A Leading Voice in Personal Transformation & High-Performance Living

Known for translating complex concepts into clear, executable strategies, Dr. Sundar helps high achievers build lives that are energizing, profitable, and purpose-driven. Dr. Kalpana Sundar is a board-certified surgeon, global speaker, mentor, and entrepreneur whose work spans the intersection of vitality, wealth creation, and purposeful impact. With over two decades of experience in medicine, leadership, and personal development, Dr. Sundar has become a sought-after authority for individuals looking to break through limitations and redesign their lives with intention.

Her expertise is rooted in both science and lived experience. After building a successful medical career, Dr. Sundar expanded her mission to help others cultivate vitality, financial empowerment, and meaningful impact through conscious decision-making and aligned action. She is known for blending medical insight, mindset training, and strategic life design into practical frameworks that help people elevate every dimension of their lives.

Dr. Sundar has been featured on numerous stages, podcasts, and professional platforms for her dynamic approach to personal transformation, and she is widely recognized for her ability to simplify complex concepts into actionable steps. Her teaching style is direct, compassionate, and deeply grounded in real-world results.

“We’re taught to chase health, money, and success”, says Dr. Sundar. “But when you flip that to vitality, wealth, and impact, everything changes—because you stop chasing surface outcomes and start building a life that’s sustainable, meaningful, and fully aligned. This seminar is designed to give people real frameworks and real momentum for 2026.”

A Purpose-Driven Event Supporting Female Entrepreneurs

A portion of all proceeds will benefit The Unbound Charitable Foundation, Dr. Sundar’s nonprofit organization, dedicated to empowering underserved and aspiring entrepreneurs, with a special commitment to supporting women worldwide. The foundation provides mentorship, education, and resources that help entrepreneurs launch, grow, and scale their businesses.

Attendees of “Life By Design: Vitality, Wealth and Impact” can expect not just inspiration, but a structured roadmap for creating long-term change. The seminar distills Dr. Sundar’s most powerful teachings—offering a rare chance to learn directly from a leader who has guided countless individuals toward higher performance, greater purpose, and a life they genuinely love.

Early Registration Incentive: First 25 Attendees Entered Into an Exclusive Giveaway

To boost early demand, the first 25 participants to register for the seminar will be automatically entered into an exclusive drawing to win one of two premium experiences:

Two tickets to the Farmer’s Insurance Open on Sunday, February 1 , hosted at the legendary Torrey Pines Golf Course, or



on , hosted at the legendary Torrey Pines Golf Course, or Two tickets to the world-class San Diego Symphony , redeemable for a performance date of the winner’s choosing.



Giveaway winners will be announced after registration closes, and full eligibility details will be provided upon ticket purchase. This special incentive adds an exciting bonus to an already extraordinary event!

A Luxury Setting for a Life-Altering Experience

As a proud sponsor of this event, the newly remodeled University Club in San Diego serves as the perfect backdrop for a day dedicated to clarity, empowerment, and elevated living. The venue’s panoramic city views, refined atmosphere, and private event amenities create an inspiring environment for personal growth and connection.

Attendees will enjoy a curated one-day experience featuring welcome networking, breakfast and lunch service, and a champagne toast at the conclusion of the event—alongside structured moments designed to translate insight into an actionable personal strategy.

Rising 34 stories above the city, the reinvented University Club San Diego is more than a venue—it’s a bold new era of connection, culture, and community. With stunning panoramic views, elevated dining, and reimagined spaces, the Club is the city’s premier hub for business networking and social engagement.

Event Sponsors

Such a visionary event as this cannot be done alone, it requires a team effort. Which is why Dr. Kalpana Sundar is honored and proud to partner with the following sponsors, and to highlight their contributions to her upcoming Life By Design event:

University Club in San Diego is designed to enhance your professional life through dynamic networking events and strategic partnerships. Come participate in curated events that foster business connections and community engagement.

McKinley Wealth assists with matching people's lifestyle and balance sheet with a purpose. Mckinley Wealth holistically creates the four-legged stool to strategically work with its clientele in the areas of investment planning, insurance planning, estate planning and tax planning.

Registration Now Open

Seats are limited and expected to fill quickly.

To reserve tickets, become a sponsor, or to learn more about the event, visit Life By Design Events .

For media inquiries, interviews, or sponsorship opportunities, please contact:

Community Associates and Modern Press

info@camppublicrelations.com

619-363-1368

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2ba1f83e-b40f-49c5-9ead-7a9f9fd9b06e