Stingray Launches a Co-Branded Music, Podcast and Radio Solution, Debuting with BYD to Power the Ultimate In-Car Entertainment Experience

MONTREAL, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray (TSX: RAY. A; RAY.B), an industry leader in music and video content distribution, business services, and advertising solutions, today announced the launch of a co-branded music, podcast and radio solution for automakers worldwide. The service will debut as BYD Audio by Stingray in a unique partnership with BYD, a world-leading manufacturer of new energy vehicles. This launch is one of several automotive OEM deals underway and further strengthens Stingray’s position as the premier provider for an unparalleled in-car entertainment experience, as BYD now integrates Stingray’s full suite of music products, including Stingray Karaoke with microphone, and Calm Radio, which delivers a relaxing sanctuary for drivers.

Stingray’s new offering transforms the driving experience by offering a seamlessly integrated in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) service that can be tailored to any automaker's brand identity and target demographic. With BYD Audio by Stingray, drivers and passengers will gain access to hundreds of expertly curated music channels refreshed weekly with the latest hits and new releases, over 4M popular podcasts and access to thousands of global radio channels. The service provides easy navigation by genre and era, features high-resolution album artwork, and includes a dynamic visualizer with customizable color themes, all managed through streamlined, driver-safe controls.

The platform is highly flexible, supporting both premium and ad-supported subscription models to meet diverse customer needs. This ensures every driver can enjoy a high-quality, uninterrupted listening journey.

"The launch of this new co-branded IVI product marks a significant milestone in our mission to deliver unparalleled entertainment experiences wherever consumers are," said Jim Riley, President of Stingray Music USA. "We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with an innovator like BYD and are excited by early consumer reactions to the product. By integrating our full suite of audio products, from chart-topping music to karaoke and wellness, we are collectively redefining what in-car entertainment can be and providing a co-branded engaging solution for automakers."

The introduction of BYD Audio powered by Stingray, completes the Stingray entertainment suite in BYD vehicles, creating a holistic and immersive audio environment. Drivers can now effortlessly switch between a vibrant music library, an interactive gamified karaoke experience, and calming soundscapes for a more relaxing drive.

"BYD is a technology company, and we're always focused on making the latest innovations accessible to customers," said BYD Executive Vice President Stella Li. "Stingray's suite of audio services will play an important role in our cutting-edge cabin features. We're excited that BYD Audio by Stingray will offer customers an exceptional, world-class music, podcast and radio experience to enhance every journey."

BYD Audio by Stingray is scheduled to begin rolling out over-the-air (OTA) in BYD’s European markets across all vehicle models in early 2026 and will then expand to all BYD markets.

